Business

Indian CEOs Optimistic about Country’s Economic Prospects: Survey

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:36 am EST
Indian CEOs Optimistic about Country’s Economic Prospects: Survey

In a recent survey conducted by Moneycontrol, the economic landscape of India has sparked a wave of optimism among the nation’s CEOs. This optimism comes ahead of the interim budget for 2024-25, highlighting the positive business sentiment in the country. With 53 chief executive officers providing their insights, the majority expressed either a strong or cautious optimism about the future of India’s economy.

Calling for Regulatory Stability

The CEOs surveyed have underscored the need for regulatory stability and a reduction in bureaucratic red tape. Such shifts are essential for markets to flourish and for India to emerge as a viable alternative to China as a global manufacturing hub. Their outlook suggests that the government’s increased capital expenditure on infrastructure projects is starting to bear fruit.

Investment and Hiring Plans

Approximately 70% of the CEOs are planning to invest in the next six months. This intention appears to be independent of any expected reduction in interest rates. Over the past two years, the CEOs have seen their order books improve, with a staggering 94% noting an increase or some increase in their companies’ orders. When it comes to hiring, nearly half of the CEOs intend to significantly increase their workforce, although some remain cautious and dependent on market conditions.

Primary Concerns

Despite the optimistic outlook, CEOs have voiced concerns over domestic issues such as bureaucratic hurdles and policy uncertainty. These issues, along with global economic uncertainty, are seen as potential barriers to business. However, despite these challenges, the overall sentiment remains upbeat. The CEOs’ feedback positions India as a bright spot in the global economic landscape, a testament to the country’s resilience and potential.

Business Economy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

