Indian CEOs Express Optimism About Economic Prospects: Moneycontrol Survey

In a recent survey conducted by Moneycontrol prior to the interim budget for 2024-25, a robust wave of optimism has been detected among Indian CEOs regarding the nation’s economic future. The survey engaged 53 chief executive officers, the majority of whom expressed business sentiment as either very optimistic or cautiously optimistic. They vocalized a call for regulatory stability and a reduction in bureaucratic red tape, urging the government to grant markets the liberty to prosper.

Indian CEOs: Advocates for Manufacturing and Market Freedom

The CEOs emphasized the importance of fostering a more conducive environment for manufacturing, positioning India as a pivotal alternative to China. The survey revealed that 70% of these leaders plan to invest within the next half-year, reflecting faith in the government’s initiatives to stimulate economic growth through infrastructure spending. Furthermore, a staggering 94% reported an augmentation in their companies’ order books over the past two years.

Interest Rates and Hiring: A Mixed Bag

Despite the promising figures, approximately 60% do not foresee a reduction in interest rates. Similarly, when it comes to hiring, CEOs maintain a cautionary stance. About 49% anticipate a significant increase in hiring, while others base their hiring strategies on market conditions.

Domestic and Global Risks

The survey also disclosed potential risks. Domestically, CEOs highlighted bureaucratic hurdles and policy uncertainty. On the global front, they pointed out economic uncertainty and the current state of the world economy as areas of concern. Nevertheless, the overall disposition remains positive, with India emerging as a beacon of hope in the global economic landscape.

In related news, net inflows into exchange traded funds (ETFs) following Indian stocks hit an all-time high in 2023. Analysts are hopeful that investors will persist in buying into the world’s fastest-growing major economy, even as the general elections draw near. India-focused ETFs witnessed net inflows of $8.6 billion last year, outperforming the $7.4 billion peak in net flows in 2021, according to data by Morningstar Direct.