Agriculture

Indian Biogas Association Calls for Major Incentives to Stimulate Bio-CNG/CBG Industry

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:54 am EST
Indian Biogas Association Calls for Major Incentives to Stimulate Bio-CNG/CBG Industry

The Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has issued a comprehensive set of recommendations to stimulate the growth of the bio-CNG/CBG (compressed natural gas/biogas) industry. The association’s pre-budget memorandum to the finance ministry includes a proposal for the creation of a substantial Rs 1.4 lakh crore ‘Biogas-Fertilizer Fund’. This fund would promote the use of organic fertilizers, a move that is expected to significantly improve soil and human health.

Strategies for Boosting the Bio-CNG/CBG Industry

The IBA’s proposed initiatives include the establishment of a ‘Sustainable Biogas Plant Fertilizer-Based Cultivation Programme’ (SuBiCulP). This five-year program, supported by the proposed Rs 1.4 lakh crore fund, would work in tandem with the SATAT scheme. The aim is to ensure the availability of organic fertilizers, a crucial aspect of sustainable agriculture. In addition to this, the IBA recommends a framework for biomass procurement at a Fair Remunerative Price.

Proposals for Pricing and Market Development

Another key recommendation from the IBA is a nutrient-based valuation approach for pricing fermented organic manure (FOM). The association suggests that FOM should have a floor market price equivalent to Urea Retail Prices. This pricing strategy, coupled with the possibility of market development assistance, would support the growth of the organic fertilizer sector.

Infrastructure and Financing Recommendations

The IBA’s memorandum also includes suggestions for infrastructural and financial developments. It seeks to extend the city gas distribution pipeline infrastructure to allow for a 5% blending of compressed biogas. It also recommends a budgetary allocation of Rs 2,500 crore for CBG plants’ grid connectivity. Additionally, the IBA proposes a Rs 3,000 crore Credit Guarantee Scheme for new compressed biogas projects, providing vital financial support for this growing industry.

These proposals come before Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s presentation of an interim budget for the financial year 2024-25, slated for February 1. The IBA’s comprehensive recommendations underscore the crucial role of the bio-CNG/CBG industry in India’s sustainable future.

Agriculture Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

