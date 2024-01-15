Indian Banks Eye Business Boom in Ayodhya Amidst Ram Temple Inauguration

In an anticipated development, state-run banks in India are strategizing to capitalize on the expected influx of tourists and pilgrims to the soon-to-be-inaugurated Ram temple in Ayodhya. Various public sector bank executives have shown interest in setting up new branches and Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) in the vicinity of the Ram Janmabhoomi site.

Advertisment

Preparations for a Historic Ceremony

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, slated for January 22, is expected to draw an audience exceeding 6,000 attendees. Notable figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, are set to grace the event. The heightened anticipation around this event has been mirrored by a significant surge in searches for travel accommodations and transportation to Ayodhya on platforms such as Agoda and Cleartrip.

Economic Boost and Donations

Advertisment

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is currently receiving donations through three major banks - State Bank of India (SBI), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of Baroda (BOB). The intensified interest in Ayodhya is also reflected in the notable increase in searches for the recently launched Ayodhya airport and train services to the city.

Ayodhya’s Infrastructural Overhaul

With an investment boost of around Rs85,000 crore, Ayodhya is undergoing substantial economic development, including infrastructural overhaul, the construction of a new international airport, and its redevelopment as a smart city. This flurry of activity has triggered a scramble for hotel properties, with brands such as Taj, Radisson, and ITC opening new properties. Furthermore, Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) companies are making inroads, with Bisleri planning to set up a greenfield plant in Ayodhya.

Overall, the anticipation around the Ram temple inauguration and the subsequent increase in foot traffic present significant business opportunities for various sectors, particularly banking and financial services. The economic growth is expected to support the growth agenda of the country, with expectations of a business turnover of Rs50,000 crore due to ongoing preparations ahead of the opening ceremonies at Ram Mandir.