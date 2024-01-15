en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya Anticipating Economic Boom Post Ram Mandir Construction

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 14, 2024 at 10:06 pm EST
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya Anticipating Economic Boom Post Ram Mandir Construction

State-run banks in India are gearing up to increase their footprint in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, in anticipation of a surge in economic activity and tourist influx in the wake of the construction of the Ram Mandir. The temple, a site of significant historical and religious importance, is enhancing Ayodhya’s stature as a key destination, prompting banks to capitalize on the increased financial transactions and cater to the needs of the local population and visitors.

Banking on Spiritual Tourism

Several banks have approached the Ram Mandir Trust to open accounts, eyeing the donations and payments associated with various temple events. The consecration of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, scheduled for 22 January 2024, has sparked a flurry of business opportunities for banks and financial services firms. Reflecting the town’s rising prominence, airfares to Ayodhya have tripled, while demand for flights and hotel bookings has jumped, with flight bookings and searches rising by 150% and 70% respectively.

Ayodhya’s Growing Importance

The newly inaugurated Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, designed to serve approximately one million passengers annually, highlights Ayodhya’s growing significance. The Ram Mandir, located at the hypothesized birthplace of Lord Rama, is expected to catalyze a 35% growth in spiritual tourism in the country, positioning Ayodhya as a major spiritual destination. Despite the site’s history of religious violence, including the demolition of the Babri Masjid in 1992, the Supreme Court of India’s verdict paved the way for the temple’s construction, fostering a sense of religious unity and resurgence.

Financial Implications and Developments

Recent RBI data shows a notable increase in bank deposits and advances in the region. In the upcoming Union Budget 2024, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce measures related to public banks, reflecting the government’s intent to leverage the economic potential of the region. Moreover, HDFC Bank’s market capitalization gains underscore the growing financial prospects of major Indian banks in the region. The recent purchase of a ₹14.5 crore plot in Ayodhya by veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan ahead of the temple’s inauguration further signals the city’s increasing real estate value and economic prospects.

As Ayodhya continues to witness significant infrastructure development and a concurrent spike in land prices, the city’s transformation into a religious tourism hub and economic powerhouse is well underway. The strategic expansion of banks in the region underscores the increasing recognition of Ayodhya’s rising prominence in India’s financial and cultural landscape.

0
Business India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
3 mins ago
Millennials Turn to Online Will Writing Platforms Amid Uncertainties
In the face of life’s uncertainties brought to the fore by the COVID-19 pandemic, millennials and young professionals are displaying a heightened awareness towards legacy planning. A demographic primarily comprised of affluent individuals aged 25 to 45, with young children, is leading this shift. Their focus? To secure their progeny’s future through effective estate planning.
Millennials Turn to Online Will Writing Platforms Amid Uncertainties
Modest Share Gains and Market Surprises Kickstart the Financial Week
7 mins ago
Modest Share Gains and Market Surprises Kickstart the Financial Week
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Fuelling Business Boom in China
9 mins ago
'Blossoms Shanghai': A TV Series Fuelling Business Boom in China
Morgan Stanley Holds Equal-Weight Rating on HCL Technologies Amid Strong Q3 Performance
4 mins ago
Morgan Stanley Holds Equal-Weight Rating on HCL Technologies Amid Strong Q3 Performance
Tata Consumer Products Receives Overweight Call from Morgan Stanley
4 mins ago
Tata Consumer Products Receives Overweight Call from Morgan Stanley
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 mins ago
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Latest Headlines
World News
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
10 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
Crash at Cadwell Park Highlights Motor Racing Risks
2 mins
Crash at Cadwell Park Highlights Motor Racing Risks
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
2 mins
President Hichilema Addresses Unplanned Rural to Urban Migration
Dane Sweeny: The Rising Star Shining at the 2024 Australian Open
3 mins
Dane Sweeny: The Rising Star Shining at the 2024 Australian Open
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
4 mins
Political Conflict Intensifies in Puntland, Somalia: Danab Forces Seize Strategic Point
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
5 mins
Ironman Athletes Heroically Rescue 25 Tourists Caught in Flash Rip
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
7 mins
Unfulfilled Promises and Internal Conflict Threaten Zambian Political Landscape
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
10 mins
Australia Rises to Global Challenges: Support for US, Severe Weather, and AI Impact on Jobs
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
10 seconds
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
5 mins
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
2 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
3 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app