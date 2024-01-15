en English
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
Indian Banks Expand in Ayodhya: A Strategic Move Ahead of Ram Temple Inauguration

Anticipating a surge in business opportunities with the inauguration of the Ram temple, several Indian state-run banks are planning to expand their operations near the historical site of Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya. The move includes opening new branches and ATMs in the vicinity, a strategic response to the expected influx of tourists and pilgrims visiting the sacred site. Bank executives who wished to remain anonymous acknowledged the promising business landscape that this historical event presents.

Banking on the Holy Land

Public sector banks are proactively searching for suitable premises for their new branches. An ATM is already operational in the area, proof of the growing commercial significance of Ayodhya. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, responsible for the temple’s construction and upkeep, currently accepts donations through three major banks: State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, and Bank of Baroda. This synergy between religion and finance is expected to give a substantial boost to the regional economy.

Rising Interest in Ayodhya

Ayodhya’s prominence is not restricted to religious tourism. Travel platforms like Agoda and Cleartrip have reported a significant increase in searches for accommodations and flights to the city, especially around the temple’s consecration ceremony scheduled for January 22. India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh’s Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with over 6,000 attendees, are expected to grace the auspicious event.

Economic and Infrastructure Transformation

The holy town is undergoing a massive economic and infrastructure transformation to cater to the expected four crore pilgrims this year. Airlines and the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation are ramping up their services to manage the rush of passengers. The boom in tourism is also positively impacting other sectors, such as FMCG companies, small business owners, and exports from Ayodhya, marking a new chapter in the city’s socio-economic narrative.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

