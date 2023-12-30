en English
Automotive

Indian Automobile Industry to Witness Boom in Two-Wheeler Sales

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 30, 2023 at 12:18 pm EST
The Indian automobile industry is set for a significant upturn, with two-wheeler vehicle sales expected to surge by 30% in December 2023. Bajaj Auto and TVS Motor are predicted to be the frontrunners, with anticipated sales growths of 25% and 30% respectively. A slight progress is also foreseen for Royal Enfield, while Hero Moto Corp and Eicher Motors are projected to see sales improvements of 10% and 0.4% respectively.

Passenger Vehicle Surge Led by Mahindra & Mahindra

In comparison, the passenger vehicle (PV) sector is likely to be spearheaded by Mahindra & Mahindra, expected to report a growth of 19%. Maruti Suzuki India is tipped to see a 6% increase. However, not all automakers are forecasted to benefit from this growth. Ashok Leyland is anticipated to face a 4% drop in sales, while Tata Motors is predicted to see a marginal 1% rise.

Factors Behind the Growth Projections

The growth projections are attributed to a blend of a low-base effect and sturdy demand. Despite the positive outlook for two-wheelers, demand for the small car segment remains suppressed with high discounts. Nomura has noted potential downside risks for the financial year 2025 and revised the PV industry growth forecast from 8% to 6%.

Weakness in Commercial Vehicle Sales

Commercial vehicles (CVs) are expected to remain weak due to reduced demand in the light CV category and a higher base. The sales data from November 2023 indicated an overall rise in sales for major automakers, except for Tata Motors, which experienced a slight decline.

Automotive
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

