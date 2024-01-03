en English
Automotive

Indian Automobile Industry Surges with Record Passenger Vehicle Sales in 2023

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:31 am EST
Indian Automobile Industry Surges with Record Passenger Vehicle Sales in 2023

The Indian automobile industry has scaled a new peak by recording 41 lakh units of new passenger vehicle sales in 2023, marking an 8.2 percent growth from the previous year. This performance, valued at 4.5 lakh crore, manifests the industry’s resilience in the face of adversities like the ongoing pandemic and semiconductor shortages.

Riding the SUV and MPV Wave

The sales surge is attributed to several factors including the release of a multitude of new and revamped car models. The increased demand for SUVs and MPVs, a trend that mirrors global patterns, led to the launch of models like the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Tata Nexon facelift, significantly contributing to the sales increase. The proportion of SUVs sold rose from 42 per cent in 2022 to 48.7 per cent in 2023. Meanwhile, the demand for hatchbacks and sedans saw a slight decline.

Electric Vehicles Gain Momentum

Apart from conventional vehicles, the segment for eco-friendly cars, including electric, hybrid, and CNG-powered vehicles, witnessed substantial growth. Electric vehicle (EV) sales in India reached a record 1.53 million units in 2023, a jump of over 50% year-over-year, accounting for 6.4% of overall automobile sales. Companies such as Ola Electric, TVS Motor Company, and Tata Motors led the EV segment. The government’s initiative to provide subsidies worth ₹52.28 billion to manufacturers has significantly accelerated the adoption of EVs.

Improved Economic Conditions and Infrastructure Development

Economic conditions, which have been improving since 2021, have fueled growth across various industrial sectors, positively impacting automobile sales. Infrastructure development, such as highways and EV charging stations, has also supported sales growth. Government projects and OEM participation have played major roles in this advancement.

To summarize, India’s automobile industry has made a significant stride in 2023, overcoming challenges and adapting to changing consumer preferences. With the increasing focus on electric vehicles and the continuous improvement in infrastructure, the industry is poised for sustained growth in the coming years.

Automotive
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

