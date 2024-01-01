en English
Automotive

Indian Automakers Record Surge in SUV Sales, Small Car Sales Dip

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 10:26 am EST
Indian automakers registered a significant rise in the sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) in December, despite a simultaneous dip in small car sales, even as substantial discounts were offered. Major manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra reported a domestic SUV sales surge of 24 percent and 39 percent, respectively. This trend underscores a shift in consumer preferences towards premium vehicles, particularly among demographics less affected by inflation.

Riding the SUV Wave

Mahindra, renowned for models like the Thar, Scorpio, and XUV, logged several months of peak sales in 2023, with monthly growth ranging from 20 to 57 percent in the current financial year. SUV sales now constitute 36 percent of Maruti’s domestic passenger vehicle sales for the fiscal year, up from 22 percent in the previous year. They also account for nearly all of Mahindra’s passenger vehicle sales. Honda Cars India Ltd also reported a 12 percent rise in domestic sales in December, largely driven by their new SUV Elevate, with exports also showing an increase.

Small Car Sales Decline Despite Discounts

Despite the booming demand for SUVs, the demand for entry-level vehicles has taken a hit. Maruti, in an attempt to stimulate demand for its less expensive models such as the Alto and Baleno, increased discounts by 40 to 45 percent. Regardless, sales of these small cars plunged by 29 percent, indicating a clear inclination of consumers towards more premium vehicles.

Two-Wheeler Sector Sees Growth

In contrast to the passenger vehicle sector, Bajaj Auto’s domestic sales in the two-wheeler sector surged by 26 percent. This was primarily driven by robust sales of entry-level motorcycles, particularly during the festive wedding season. The demand for Triumph motorcycles, which Bajaj manufactures, also contributed significantly to the increase in sales volume. Other major companies like Tata Motors, TVS Motor, and Hero MotoCorp were expected to disclose their monthly sales data following this announcement.

Automotive Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

