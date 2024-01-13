Indian Astrophysicist G Srinivasan Receives Honorary Fellowship from Royal Astronomical Society

Renowned Indian astrophysicist, G Srinivasan, a former professor at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru, has been awarded the esteemed honorary fellowship by the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS). Recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of neutron star evolution and astronomy education in India, Prof. Srinivasan becomes the seventh Indian to join the distinguished list of RAS fellows.

From Condensed Matter to Astrophysics

Prof. Srinivasan’s tenure at RRI lasted from 1976 to 2004, a significant period during which he transitioned from condensed matter physics to astrophysics, unearthing pioneering insights into neutron stars, supernova remnants, and the interstellar medium. His groundbreaking work includes the elucidation of the origin of the first millisecond pulsar, a type of rapidly spinning neutron star, back in 1982.

Validated Theoretical Predictions

In a field where theoretical predictions often remain unproven for decades, Prof. Srinivasan’s foresights from the 1980s stand as a testament to his scientific prowess. His theoretical predictions were later confirmed by significant missions such as the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.

A Life Dedicated to Science

Beyond his work at RRI, Prof. Srinivasan’s academic journey includes a PhD from the University of Chicago, and a series of engagements at globally recognized research institutions. His name is associated with the IBM Research Laboratory in Switzerland, Chalmers University in Sweden, and the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge. He has held prominent positions including the presidency of the Astronomical Society of India, leadership roles within the International Astronomical Union, and a 20-year tenure on the Council of the Indian Academy of Sciences.

As we celebrate Prof. Srinivasan’s achievements, we are reminded of the power of human curiosity and intellect, and the impact it can have on our understanding of the universe. His remarkable contributions will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and astronomers in India and around the world.