en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Astrophysicist G Srinivasan Receives Honorary Fellowship from Royal Astronomical Society

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:42 am EST
Indian Astrophysicist G Srinivasan Receives Honorary Fellowship from Royal Astronomical Society

Renowned Indian astrophysicist, G Srinivasan, a former professor at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) in Bengaluru, has been awarded the esteemed honorary fellowship by the Royal Astronomical Society (RAS). Recognized for his outstanding contributions to the field of neutron star evolution and astronomy education in India, Prof. Srinivasan becomes the seventh Indian to join the distinguished list of RAS fellows.

From Condensed Matter to Astrophysics

Prof. Srinivasan’s tenure at RRI lasted from 1976 to 2004, a significant period during which he transitioned from condensed matter physics to astrophysics, unearthing pioneering insights into neutron stars, supernova remnants, and the interstellar medium. His groundbreaking work includes the elucidation of the origin of the first millisecond pulsar, a type of rapidly spinning neutron star, back in 1982.

Validated Theoretical Predictions

In a field where theoretical predictions often remain unproven for decades, Prof. Srinivasan’s foresights from the 1980s stand as a testament to his scientific prowess. His theoretical predictions were later confirmed by significant missions such as the European Space Agency’s XMM-Newton and NASA’s Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope.

A Life Dedicated to Science

Beyond his work at RRI, Prof. Srinivasan’s academic journey includes a PhD from the University of Chicago, and a series of engagements at globally recognized research institutions. His name is associated with the IBM Research Laboratory in Switzerland, Chalmers University in Sweden, and the Cavendish Laboratory at the University of Cambridge. He has held prominent positions including the presidency of the Astronomical Society of India, leadership roles within the International Astronomical Union, and a 20-year tenure on the Council of the Indian Academy of Sciences.

As we celebrate Prof. Srinivasan’s achievements, we are reminded of the power of human curiosity and intellect, and the impact it can have on our understanding of the universe. His remarkable contributions will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and astronomers in India and around the world.

0
India Science & Technology
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
Reverend Madathiparambil Appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of Vijayapuram, India
The Vatican has announced a significant appointment, which is set to bring a new phase of leadership to the diocese of Vijayapuram, India. Reverend Justin Alexander Madathiparambil, a distinguished academic and servant of the church, has been appointed as the new auxiliary bishop of the diocese. Also, he has been assigned the titular see of
Reverend Madathiparambil Appointed as Auxiliary Bishop of Vijayapuram, India
Adivi Sesh Unveils Intriguing New Look for Upcoming Film 'G2'
5 mins ago
Adivi Sesh Unveils Intriguing New Look for Upcoming Film 'G2'
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
5 mins ago
Pastor Maddisetti Calls for Christian and Muslim Minorities Act
Sir Clive Lloyd Advocates for Test Cricket and Education in Sports at Kolkata Event
4 mins ago
Sir Clive Lloyd Advocates for Test Cricket and Education in Sports at Kolkata Event
Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
4 mins ago
Naam Tamilar Katchi Eyes Independent Run in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections
Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj Appointed as New Bishop of Meerut, India
4 mins ago
Reverend Bhaskar Jesuraj Appointed as New Bishop of Meerut, India
Latest Headlines
World News
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
23 seconds
South African Political Parties Advocate for Overhaul of National Student Financial Aid Scheme
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
41 seconds
Republican Reevaluation: The Changing Dynamics of Abortion Legislation in the Post-Roe Landscape
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
1 min
Chelsea FC Match Interrupted by Unusual Film Promo: Fans' Frustration and Film Mystery
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
1 min
Ecuador's VAT Increase Proposal Sparks Political Debate Amid Rising Crime
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
1 min
Vegas Golden Knights' Prospect Mathieu Cataford Signs NHL Entry-Level Contract
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
2 mins
Chris Sabin Weighs in on TNA Hard To Kill 2024 Event
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase
2 mins
Banbridge Makes History at Kempton, Set Sights on Ryanair Chase
Butler vs Manuel: An Intense Battle in the Louisville Invitational Tournament Semifinals
3 mins
Butler vs Manuel: An Intense Battle in the Louisville Invitational Tournament Semifinals
Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia
3 mins
Jess Mullen: The Journey of a Childcare Practitioner Living with Alopecia
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
34 mins
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
46 mins
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
1 hour
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
4 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
4 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
8 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
8 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
8 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app