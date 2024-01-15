Indian Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Set to Don Russian-Made Space Suits : Reports

India’s forthcoming manned space mission, ‘Gaganyaan,’ likely to be launched in 2025, has stirred up a swirl of intrigue with the possibility of Indian astronauts donning Russian-made suits. This development comes despite the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) progress in developing its own Intra Vehicular Activity (IVA) suits.

India-Russia Space Collaboration

The decision to potentially use Russian suits pivots on the imperative of crew safety and programmatic requirements. The ISRO’s collaboration with Russia on the $1.4 billion mission is not new. The two nations inked a pact in 2018 focusing on human spaceflight collaboration, encompassing aspects such as life-support systems, crew modules, and astronaut training. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the deep-rooted space relationship between India and Russia, a partnership that has been instrumental in the planning of ‘Gaganyaan.’

Astronauts’ Training and Preparations

In 2020, four Indian Air Force pilots underwent rigorous training at Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre. The astronauts continued their training in India upon their return and even had their measurements taken at Moscow’s Zvezda for spacesuit production. However, the confirmed use of Russian suits remains under wraps, with the ISRO yet to make an official announcement.

‘Gaganyaan’ Mission and ISRO’s Ambitious Goals

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has designated 2024 as the ‘year of Gaganyaan readiness,’ setting the stage for a highly anticipated launch the following year. The mission aspires to send a three-member crew to a 400 km orbit. The preparatory phase includes a series of tests, a humanoid robot named Vyomitra, and an unmanned flight before the manned mission. ISRO hit significant milestones in 2023 with its Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon’s south pole and the launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first Sun mission. Prime Minister Modi has outlined ambitious goals for ISRO, envisioning an Indian space station by 2035 and the first Indian lunar landing by 2040.