en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Set to Don Russian-Made Space Suits : Reports

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 14, 2024 at 9:44 pm EST
Indian Astronauts for Gaganyaan Mission Set to Don Russian-Made Space Suits : Reports

India’s forthcoming manned space mission, ‘Gaganyaan,’ likely to be launched in 2025, has stirred up a swirl of intrigue with the possibility of Indian astronauts donning Russian-made suits. This development comes despite the Indian Space Research Organization’s (ISRO) progress in developing its own Intra Vehicular Activity (IVA) suits.

India-Russia Space Collaboration

The decision to potentially use Russian suits pivots on the imperative of crew safety and programmatic requirements. The ISRO’s collaboration with Russia on the $1.4 billion mission is not new. The two nations inked a pact in 2018 focusing on human spaceflight collaboration, encompassing aspects such as life-support systems, crew modules, and astronaut training. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underscored the deep-rooted space relationship between India and Russia, a partnership that has been instrumental in the planning of ‘Gaganyaan.’

Astronauts’ Training and Preparations

In 2020, four Indian Air Force pilots underwent rigorous training at Russia’s Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Centre. The astronauts continued their training in India upon their return and even had their measurements taken at Moscow’s Zvezda for spacesuit production. However, the confirmed use of Russian suits remains under wraps, with the ISRO yet to make an official announcement.

‘Gaganyaan’ Mission and ISRO’s Ambitious Goals

ISRO Chairman S Somanath has designated 2024 as the ‘year of Gaganyaan readiness,’ setting the stage for a highly anticipated launch the following year. The mission aspires to send a three-member crew to a 400 km orbit. The preparatory phase includes a series of tests, a humanoid robot named Vyomitra, and an unmanned flight before the manned mission. ISRO hit significant milestones in 2023 with its Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon’s south pole and the launch of Aditya-L1, India’s first Sun mission. Prime Minister Modi has outlined ambitious goals for ISRO, envisioning an Indian space station by 2035 and the first Indian lunar landing by 2040.

0
India Science & Technology
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
12 mins ago
Maharashtra Chief Minister Initiates Statewide Cleanliness Drive for Temples
On a mission to revitalize the spiritual aura of Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has launched an ambitious cleanliness drive, mandated across all temples in the state. Aimed at ushering in a visible transformation within just a week, this initiative is timed to coincide with the upcoming consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya
Maharashtra Chief Minister Initiates Statewide Cleanliness Drive for Temples
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty
22 mins ago
TCS Diversifies Market Focus Amid Economic Uncertainty
Severe Drought in Kangra Threatens Wheat Yield Amidst Lohri Celebrations
22 mins ago
Severe Drought in Kangra Threatens Wheat Yield Amidst Lohri Celebrations
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
17 mins ago
Virat Kohli Returns to Indian T20 Squad: Reunion, Excitement, and Anticipation
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy 'The Raja Saab': First Look Creates Buzz
18 mins ago
Prabhas to Lead in New Horror-Comedy 'The Raja Saab': First Look Creates Buzz
Ayodhya's Unprecedented Vision: The World's First Vegetarian-Only Seven-Star Hotel
18 mins ago
Ayodhya's Unprecedented Vision: The World's First Vegetarian-Only Seven-Star Hotel
Latest Headlines
World News
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
2 mins
Cape Verde Clinches Victory Against Ghana in AFCON 2023 Qualifier
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study
4 mins
Postpartum Woman Recovers from Peripartum Cardiomyopathy: A Case Study
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
5 mins
Alexander Djiku: Ghana's Beacon of Hope in Africa Cup of Nations 2023
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
5 mins
Israel-Hamas Conflict: 100 Days of Enduring Confrontation
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
5 mins
Alexander Djiku: The Rising Star of Ghana's Black Stars in AFCON 2023
2008 to 2024: A Decade of Political Evolution in Pakistan
7 mins
2008 to 2024: A Decade of Political Evolution in Pakistan
Republican Dissent Grows: Hutchinson Calls for Trump Alternative
12 mins
Republican Dissent Grows: Hutchinson Calls for Trump Alternative
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
14 mins
Ozempic: A New Hope in Obesity Treatment or a Reductionist Approach?
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
16 mins
Intratumoral Microbiota: A New Frontier in Cancer Research and Treatment
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
1 hour
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
1 hour
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
2 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
2 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
6 hours
Artificial Intelligence Takes Center Stage at Davos
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
6 hours
Azerbaijan Concludes Chairmanship of Non-Aligned Movement: Reflections and Future Plans
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
12 hours
Rhonex Kipruto Shatters World Record in Valencia's 10 km Race
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
15 hours
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
15 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app