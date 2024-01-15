en English
Indian Army’s ‘Exercise Topchi’ Demonstrates Artillery Power and Self-Reliance

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:18 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:49 am EST
Indian Army’s ‘Exercise Topchi’ Demonstrates Artillery Power and Self-Reliance

Amidst the crisp morning air of Devlali, the Indian Army showcased its might in ‘Exercise Topchi,’ an annual firepower demonstration and training exercise at the School of Artillery. This significant event, held under the leadership of Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, the Commandant School of Artillery and the Sr Col Commandant Regiment of Artillery, demonstrated the coordinated employment of various firepower and surveillance assets.

Exhibition of Indigenous Artillery

Adding a new dimension to the exercise was the display of indigenously manufactured artillery equipment. This included the K-9 Vajra self-propelled gun system, the Dhanush howitzer, 105 mm Indian field guns/light field guns, and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers. This exhibition aligned squarely with the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative’s goal, promoting self-reliance in defense production. The demonstration of home-grown artillery equipment not only showcased the Indian Army’s commitment to this initiative but also reflected the country’s technological prowess in defense manufacturing.

Emphasis on Skill, Readiness, and Resolve

More than a demonstration of firepower, ‘Exercise Topchi’ emphasized the skill, readiness, and resolve of the gunners in the Regiment of Artillery. The successful execution of the exercise mirrored the Indian Army’s preparedness and adaptability in integrating modern technology into its warfare strategies. The exercise served as a testament to the gunners’ expertise, their ability to maneuver complex artillery systems, and their readiness to protect the nation’s borders at all costs.

Witnessing the Firepower Demonstration

The demonstration was not just an internal affair. It was attended by student officers from various defense colleges, serving officers of the Indian Army, and members of the civil administration. The audience’s wide range included future military leaders, existing defense personnel, and policymakers, underlining the exercise’s significance and the Indian Army’s openness to sharing its strategic advancements.

As the dust settled on the ‘Exercise Topchi’ grounds, the echoes of the artillery fire lingered, symbolizing the Indian Army’s unwavering commitment to national defense and self-reliance in military capabilities. The exercise served as a powerful reminder of the indomitable spirit and resolve of the Indian Army and its dedication to protecting the nation.

India Military
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

