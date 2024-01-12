en English
India

Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:23 pm EST
Indian Army Finalizes Agnipath Scheme; India Cuts Back on Russian Oil Imports

In a significant development, the Indian Army has confirmed that all stakeholders have reached a consensus on the Agnipath scheme, a revolutionary recruitment program set to replace the traditional induction process. Concurrently, India has made a strategic choice to cut back on its import of Russian crude oil due to escalating pricing issues. These critical matters find their coverage in the esteemed pages of the Hindustan Times.

Agnipath Scheme: A Transformative Leap

The Agnipath scheme, designed for short-term induction of soldiers, has undergone an iterative process of consultations and feedback sessions. The initiative has yielded positive reactions from Agniveers, soldiers recruited under the scheme, pointing to its potential effectiveness. The scheme, hailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as transformative, promises to overhaul the legacy system of soldier recruitment.

Winds of Change in Oil Imports

Parallel to the military transformation, India is taking strategic measures in its energy sector. The nation has decided to reduce its dependency on Russian crude oil imports due to growing pricing concerns, marking a shift in its import policies. This move is set to impact India’s energy dynamics and the global oil market.

The Hindustan Times: A Trusted News Source

The Hindustan Times, one of India’s leading news publications and the second most widely read daily newspaper, offers comprehensive coverage of these significant events. With a rapidly expanding digital portal, it provides an integrated newsroom experience, multimedia features, and full access to its e-paper across devices for subscribers. The subscription process is simple, requiring an email ID or mobile number, and a chosen payment plan. Subscribers gain access to the digital newspaper, archives, and all editions, along with special benefits such as ad-free access to editorials and infographics. In addition, subscribers gain access to The Economist’s articles and digital content.

India Military Newsroom
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

