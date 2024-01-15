Indian Army Exhibits Artillery Prowess at ‘Exercise Topchi’, Highlights Self-Reliance

In a vivid display of firepower and technological prowess, the Indian Army conducted ‘Exercise Topchi’ at Devlali in Nashik, Maharashtra. The exercise was not just another routine military demonstration, but an embodiment of India’s commitment to self-reliance and indigenously manufactured defense tech.

Atmanirbhar Bharat in Full Force

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the exercise put the spotlight on India’s artillery might, showcasing indigenously developed equipment. The display included the K-9 Vajra SP gun system, the Dhanush 155 mm towed artillery gun, 105 mm Indian field gun, light field gun systems, and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers. The exercise, under the guidance of Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, AVSM, Commandant School of Artillery and Sr Col Commandant Regiment of Artillery, served as a testament to India’s defense production capabilities.

Integrated Use of Surveillance Assets

Beyond the showcase of conventional artillery, ‘Exercise Topchi’ demonstrated the integrated use of modern surveillance assets. The strategic employment of drones and aviation assets painted a picture of a military that is not just focused on raw firepower but also on intelligence and surveillance.

Boosting Infantry’s Combat Capabilities

This demonstration of power comes at a time when the Indian Army has received approval to procure an additional 70,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles. These rifles are set to enhance the operational effectiveness of troops engaged in counterterrorism operations and border duties. The acquisition of these rifles comes amidst ongoing military engagements along India’s borders with China and Pakistan, and follows a previous purchase of 72,400 SiG 716 rifles acquired in 2019 for the Army, Air Force, and Navy.