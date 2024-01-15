en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Conflict & Defence

Indian Army Exhibits Artillery Prowess at ‘Exercise Topchi’, Highlights Self-Reliance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 1:00 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 1:07 am EST
Indian Army Exhibits Artillery Prowess at ‘Exercise Topchi’, Highlights Self-Reliance

In a vivid display of firepower and technological prowess, the Indian Army conducted ‘Exercise Topchi’ at Devlali in Nashik, Maharashtra. The exercise was not just another routine military demonstration, but an embodiment of India’s commitment to self-reliance and indigenously manufactured defense tech.

Atmanirbhar Bharat in Full Force

Under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, the exercise put the spotlight on India’s artillery might, showcasing indigenously developed equipment. The display included the K-9 Vajra SP gun system, the Dhanush 155 mm towed artillery gun, 105 mm Indian field gun, light field gun systems, and Pinaka multi-barrel rocket launchers. The exercise, under the guidance of Lt Gen S Harimohan Iyer, AVSM, Commandant School of Artillery and Sr Col Commandant Regiment of Artillery, served as a testament to India’s defense production capabilities.

Integrated Use of Surveillance Assets

Beyond the showcase of conventional artillery, ‘Exercise Topchi’ demonstrated the integrated use of modern surveillance assets. The strategic employment of drones and aviation assets painted a picture of a military that is not just focused on raw firepower but also on intelligence and surveillance.

Boosting Infantry’s Combat Capabilities

This demonstration of power comes at a time when the Indian Army has received approval to procure an additional 70,000 Sig Sauer assault rifles. These rifles are set to enhance the operational effectiveness of troops engaged in counterterrorism operations and border duties. The acquisition of these rifles comes amidst ongoing military engagements along India’s borders with China and Pakistan, and follows a previous purchase of 72,400 SiG 716 rifles acquired in 2019 for the Army, Air Force, and Navy.

0
Conflict & Defence India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Conflict & Defence

See more
11 mins ago
North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Tests: A Leap in Military Technology
In a move that has raised eyebrows globally, North Korea has been testing hypersonic missiles. These advanced weapons are capable of altering the balance of military power, as they can travel at speeds greater than Mach 5, which is five times the speed of sound. Their maneuverability and unpredictable flight paths make them difficult to
North Korea's Hypersonic Missile Tests: A Leap in Military Technology
UK Commits Historic $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine
1 hour ago
UK Commits Historic $3 Billion in Military Aid to Ukraine
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
1 hour ago
Ecuador Secures Release of Hostages Amid Violent Prison Riots
All Remaining Hostages Freed in Ecuador Prison Riots Amid Military Crackdown on Criminal Groups
25 mins ago
All Remaining Hostages Freed in Ecuador Prison Riots Amid Military Crackdown on Criminal Groups
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
49 mins ago
Irish MEP Claire Daly Critiques EU's Support for Israel, Revisits Ukraine Conflict
Conflict of Interest: Former Post Office Chairman's Dual Role Under Scrutiny
1 hour ago
Conflict of Interest: Former Post Office Chairman's Dual Role Under Scrutiny
Latest Headlines
World News
Melbourne Tennis Event 2024: Gauff Advances, Vondrousova Exits Early
13 seconds
Melbourne Tennis Event 2024: Gauff Advances, Vondrousova Exits Early
Philippine Senate President Proposes Constitutional Amendments To Avert Crisis
1 min
Philippine Senate President Proposes Constitutional Amendments To Avert Crisis
China's Embassy in Canada Condemns Recognition of Taiwan's Elections
1 min
China's Embassy in Canada Condemns Recognition of Taiwan's Elections
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
2 mins
Canberra's CanTEST Discovers Three Unreported Recreational Drugs
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
2 mins
Berkeley Castle: A Historic Site Now Dividing a Small Appalachian Town
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
2 mins
The Silent Epidemic of Drink Spiking: A Deep Dive into Underreporting and Victim Impact
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
2 mins
Galway Rally Gears Up with Star-studded Lineup; Monaghan Navigation Trial Concludes
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
3 mins
Lisa Rumbewas: The Legacy of an Indonesian Weightlifting Legend
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
3 mins
Matheus Cunha: The £43 Million Beacon of Hope for Wolves
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
25 mins
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
2 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
3 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
3 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
4 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
5 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
5 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
6 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app