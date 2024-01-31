Indian Army Conducts Successful Rescue Operation in Gulmarg: Skiers Brought to Safety

In the austere and often unforgiving landscape of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district, a tale of survival and heroism unfolded. A contingent from the Indian Army, alert and vigilant, orchestrated a successful rescue operation. The mission involved saving a group of seven skiers, including two foreign nationals from Switzerland, who had become stranded due to adverse weather conditions after descending from the lofty Sunshine Peak.

Alerted in the Nick of Time

As the night drew in and the temperatures plunged, the army's post at Banal received an alert concerning the skiers' predicament. The Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Tangmarg initiated efforts to reach the stranded skiers, marking the beginning of a race against time and the elements. Leading the rescue team was Major Abhay, whose determination would prove vital in the challenging hours that lay ahead.

Contact and Overnight Vigil

Despite the inhospitable conditions, contact with the stranded skiers was established at around 9:45 pm. They were found to be taking shelter in a dhok near the Alu post—a rustic refuge in the harsh wilderness. However, the routes to reach them were inaccessible, and poor visibility further complicated the rescue operation. Undeterred, the rescuers and skiers remained steadfast, braving the cold and holding their positions overnight.

A Successful Dawn Rescue

With the first light of dawn at 8:00 am, the rescue operation was launched in full force. The skiers were safely escorted to the Banal post, a testament to the quick response and dedicated humanitarian efforts of the Indian Army. Upon reaching the post, the rescued skiers received first aid, warm meals, and a respite from their arduous ordeal.

The operation not only highlights the Indian Army's unwavering commitment to safety and rescue missions but also underscores the importance of preparedness and teamwork in overcoming challenging and life-threatening situations.