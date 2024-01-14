Indian Army Commander Reviews Border Defense, Commends Forces

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the Army Commander for Northern Command, recently visited the Machhal Sector, situated in the Kupwara region of North Kashmir. The intent behind his visit was to evaluate the Counter Infiltration Grid. This defense mechanism is specifically designed to avert infiltration attempts across the border.

Interaction with Troops and Security Agencies

During this visit, Lt Gen Dwivedi interacted with personnel from different forces which included the Rashtriya Rifles, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Border Security Force (BSF), and the Border Roads Organization (BRO). He commended the team for their unwavering dedication towards maintaining vigilance, which significantly contributes to peace and stability in the region.

Focus on Joint Efforts and Synergy

The Army Commander’s interaction underscores the Indian Army’s ongoing initiatives to secure border areas. Furthermore, it acknowledges the collective efforts of multiple security agencies working in unison under challenging conditions to ensure regional stability. Lt Gen Dwivedi highlighted the importance of seamless synergy in operations and encouraged soldier-citizen connect.

Strat 24: Operational Focus for 2024

In the Security Review Meeting, ‘Strat 24’ was outlined as the operational focus for 2024. This strategy is developed to defeat adversary and sponsored terrorists, with a particular emphasis on eradicating the roots of terrorism in the Poonch – Rajouri Area.