Indian Army Colonel Survives Abortive Terrorist Attack in Poonch Sector

In an audacious attack, a Colonel, the Commanding Officer of a Rashtriya Rifles (RR) unit, and his escort faced an abortive terrorist attack near Krishna Ghati in the Poonch sector. The assault, timed at around 6 pm, saw terrorists firing upon the convoy from the enshrouding jungle, a tactic increasingly employed in the region. The soldiers, however, retaliated with fire, ensuring no casualties were reported.

An Unsettling Pattern

This incident is not isolated but part of a series of ambushes plaguing the region. The pattern suggests terrorists are exploiting the dense jungles and hilly terrain, using them as a vantage point for ambushes. Notably, a deadly attack on December 21 resulted in the deaths of four soldiers and left three injured. This incident was claimed by the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Heightened Vigilance and Intensified Operations

In the aftermath of these attacks, local authorities, including the Jammu and Kashmir lieutenant governor and the defence minister, have stressed the need for augmented vigilance and intensified anti-terror operations. These warnings are particularly relevant for the border districts of Rajouri and Poonch, which have seen a surge in terror attacks since October 2021. This surge has elicited security reviews by high-level officials, including the home minister.

Joint Response to the Threat

Following the attempted attack on the RR unit, the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police swiftly launched a joint search operation. This collaborative effort is part of a broader strategy to counter the escalating threat posed by terrorist outfits in the region. The coordinated approach signifies a robust joint response by security forces to the mounting challenges in these border districts.

As the security apparatus grapples with these challenges, the resolve of the soldiers remains unshaken, their dedication unwavering. Despite the lurking dangers and unpredictable threats, they stand on the frontlines, defending the nation and its citizens from the shadowy threats that seek to disrupt peace and security.