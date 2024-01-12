Indian Army Champions ‘Whole of Nation’ Approach: Integrates 103 Proposals into PM’s Gati Shakti Plan

In a landmark move, the Indian Army has incorporated a sweeping 103 proposals into the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enabling the dual use of resources to supercharge economic transformation, connectivity, and logistics efficiency. This wide-scale integration, a first of its kind, resonates with the government’s Vibrant Villages Programme, and includes the development of over 100 border villages and key infrastructures such as roads, hospitals, and strategic railway lines.

Collaboration Across Ministries

These proposals entail collaborations with a range of ministries, including Railways, Road Transport and Highways, Civil Aviation, Power, Telecom, and Petroleum and Natural Gas. This cross-sector synergy signals a paradigm shift towards a more holistic approach in utilizing resources and enhancing the nation’s infrastructural framework.

Enhancing Defence Logistics

One of the key outcomes of this integration is the enhancement of Defence Logistics through its incorporation into the National Logistics framework. This inclusion not only boosts logistics capabilities and efficiency but also embodies the ‘Whole of Nation’ approach. This ‘Whole of Nation’ approach is a strategic move that fosters unity, collaboration, and cohesion across various sectors, paving the way for a more robust and resilient national defense mechanism.

A Tri-Services Infra Portal

Besides these integrations, the Indian Army is also in the process of developing a Tri-Services Infra Portal. This portal is designed to further optimize infrastructure usage by the armed services, marking another significant stride towards operational excellence and efficiency.

Furthermore, the Indian Army is actively promoting the Gati Shakti NMP by training 366 officers on the government’s ‘iGOT Karmayogi Platform.’ The training is part of a broader initiative to include Gati Shakti as a subject in military courses. This step ensures that the future leaders of our armed forces are well-versed in this transformative program, thereby ensuring its successful implementation and sustainability.

At the heart of these changes lies the objective to create a seamless, networked National Logistics grid. This grid is expected to streamline clearance processes, improve logistics services, and significantly reduce costs. It represents a new chapter in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in logistics and infrastructure.