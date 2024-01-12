en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Army Champions ‘Whole of Nation’ Approach: Integrates 103 Proposals into PM’s Gati Shakti Plan

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:17 pm EST
Indian Army Champions ‘Whole of Nation’ Approach: Integrates 103 Proposals into PM’s Gati Shakti Plan

In a landmark move, the Indian Army has incorporated a sweeping 103 proposals into the Prime Minister’s Gati Shakti National Master Plan (NMP), a groundbreaking initiative aimed at enabling the dual use of resources to supercharge economic transformation, connectivity, and logistics efficiency. This wide-scale integration, a first of its kind, resonates with the government’s Vibrant Villages Programme, and includes the development of over 100 border villages and key infrastructures such as roads, hospitals, and strategic railway lines.

Collaboration Across Ministries

These proposals entail collaborations with a range of ministries, including Railways, Road Transport and Highways, Civil Aviation, Power, Telecom, and Petroleum and Natural Gas. This cross-sector synergy signals a paradigm shift towards a more holistic approach in utilizing resources and enhancing the nation’s infrastructural framework.

Enhancing Defence Logistics

One of the key outcomes of this integration is the enhancement of Defence Logistics through its incorporation into the National Logistics framework. This inclusion not only boosts logistics capabilities and efficiency but also embodies the ‘Whole of Nation’ approach. This ‘Whole of Nation’ approach is a strategic move that fosters unity, collaboration, and cohesion across various sectors, paving the way for a more robust and resilient national defense mechanism.

A Tri-Services Infra Portal

Besides these integrations, the Indian Army is also in the process of developing a Tri-Services Infra Portal. This portal is designed to further optimize infrastructure usage by the armed services, marking another significant stride towards operational excellence and efficiency.

Furthermore, the Indian Army is actively promoting the Gati Shakti NMP by training 366 officers on the government’s ‘iGOT Karmayogi Platform.’ The training is part of a broader initiative to include Gati Shakti as a subject in military courses. This step ensures that the future leaders of our armed forces are well-versed in this transformative program, thereby ensuring its successful implementation and sustainability.

At the heart of these changes lies the objective to create a seamless, networked National Logistics grid. This grid is expected to streamline clearance processes, improve logistics services, and significantly reduce costs. It represents a new chapter in India’s journey towards becoming a global leader in logistics and infrastructure.

0
India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
23 mins ago
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) in India faces an escalation in legal confrontations as three more of its leaders find themselves under the scrutiny of a probe agency. The recent turn of events has amplified the political and legal challenges surrounding the TMC, potentially influencing its political stance and governance. The Investigation The Enforcement Directorate (ED)
Three More TMC Leaders Under Investigation by Probe Agency
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day
29 mins ago
Delhi Police Arrest Six and Seize Arms in Security Clampdown Ahead of Republic Day
Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics
35 mins ago
Indian Cinema Buzz: Film Endorsements, Philanthropy, and the Rise of Biopics
Ayodhya Debuts Revamped 'Rampath': A New Lifeline for Pilgrims
23 mins ago
Ayodhya Debuts Revamped 'Rampath': A New Lifeline for Pilgrims
DRDO Begins Trials for Zorawar Light Tank, Indian Army's Next Big Defense Addition
26 mins ago
DRDO Begins Trials for Zorawar Light Tank, Indian Army's Next Big Defense Addition
Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion
28 mins ago
Astrologer Arrested for Sexually Assaulting IT Engineer and Attempted Extortion
Latest Headlines
World News
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
6 seconds
New French Foreign Minister Set to Reaffirm Support for Ukraine
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
2 mins
MLB Salary Arbitration Deadline Ignites Dispute Between Detroit Tigers and Pitcher Casey Mize
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
3 mins
US Imposes Sanctions on Companies Supporting Huthi Rebels in Yemen
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
3 mins
Southampton FC Goalkeeper Jack Bycroft Makes Permanent Move to Swindon Town
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
3 mins
WWE Superstar Bayley Discusses Pressure and Strategy Ahead of Match with Bianca Belair
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
3 mins
RBC Capital Upgrades Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Raises Price Target
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
4 mins
Horse Racing in New Zealand Poised for a Resurgence with $55 Million Renovation at Ellerslie Racecourse
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
5 mins
Congresswoman Claudia Tenney Demands Transparency from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
6 mins
Key Strikers to Watch in the Rescheduled AFCON 2023 Tournament
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
4 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app