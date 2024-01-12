en English
Indian Army Boosts Defence with 5G-Based Secure Ecosystem SAMBHAV

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Indian Army Boosts Defence with 5G-Based Secure Ecosystem SAMBHAV

The Indian Army, in a significant stride towards bolstering its defence capabilities, has announced the development of the Secure Army Mobile Bharat Version (SAMBHAV) ecosystem. This state-of-the-art initiative, which operates on advanced 5G technology, is a collaborative endeavor involving the National Centres of Excellence from academia and industry.

Reinforcing Security with SAMBHAV

The SAMBHAV ecosystem is engineered with a robust multi-layered encryption system, imparting a Pan India Secure environment that assures secure communication channels across the nation. The Indian Army has outlined a plan to configure a total of 35,000 sets of SAMBHAV in two distinct phases. The first phase, scheduled to be completed by January 15, will see the configuration of 2,500 sets. The remaining 32,500 sets are projected to be completed by May 31, 2024.

Deploying SAMBHAV on Commercial Networks

The deployment of SAMBHAV on commercial networks underscores its inherent security features. This is particularly noteworthy as it signifies a strategic shift in the country’s defence communication mechanisms.

Year of Technology Absorption

The Indian Army has earmarked 2024 as the Year of Technology Absorption, emphasizing the integration of technological innovations into its operations. The development and deployment of SAMBHAV is a cornerstone in these technological enhancement efforts.

Army Chief General Manoj Pande has underscored the importance of training army personnel to leverage technology effectively and exploit the cyber domain strategically. The launch of project SAMBHAV serves as a testament to India’s commitment to self-reliance in advanced defence technologies.

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

