en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Indian Army Bolsters Border Security with Armour-Piercing Proof Vehicles and AI Surveillance

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 30, 2023 at 2:56 am EST
Indian Army Bolsters Border Security with Armour-Piercing Proof Vehicles and AI Surveillance

The Indian Army, in a significant move to bolster border security, has procured armour-piercing proof armoured vehicles for deployment in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors. These sectors, characterised by challenging terrain, have been historically sensitive due to their proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. The introduction of these new vehicles is a tactical move aimed at safeguarding Indian troops against enemy fire, such as sniper shots and shell splinters.

Upgraded Features for Enhanced Safety

The armoured vehicles come equipped with modern technology and enhanced safety features, a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment towards ensuring the safety of its soldiers during transportation and operations in these high-risk areas. The acquisition of these vehicles is a clear indication of India’s ongoing efforts to bolster its military capabilities and secure its borders.

Embracing AI in Military Operations

Alongside this, the Indian Army has also deployed 140 AI-based surveillance systems along its borders with Pakistan and China. These systems include high-resolution cameras, sensors, UAV feed, and radar feed, all integrated to detect intrusions and classify targets. The army is further leveraging advanced military simulator technologies for training purposes, marking substantial progress in the implementation of AI-enabled military devices.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the benefits of AI in warfare, there are limits to even the most advanced surveillance systems, and human intelligence is still required to interpret data from AI solutions. The Indian armed forces are certainly gearing up to incorporate emerging technologies, but challenges remain. Lt. General Ravi Sawhney emphasized that a greater reliance on AI for military power will make the human element in war even more crucial, not less. The introduction of the new armoured vehicles, enhanced with modern technology, is a strategic step towards addressing these challenges, as India continues to strengthen its military capabilities and protect its borders.

0
India Military Security
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants

By Dil Bar Irshad

Unknown Assailants Attack RSS Office in Madhya Pradesh: A Deep Dive into the Incident

By Dil Bar Irshad

Wipro Sues Former CFO Jatin Dalal Over Non-Compete Clause Violation

By Rafia Tasleem

Axis Securities CIO Naveen Kulkarni Forecasts Mixed Results for December Quarter Earnings

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Prime Minister Inaugurates $1.3 Billion Infrastructure Projects ...
@India · 6 mins
Indian Prime Minister Inaugurates $1.3 Billion Infrastructure Projects ...
heart comment 0
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics

By Salman Khan

Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi’s Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects

By Rafia Tasleem

Ayodhya Embraces Transformation with PM Modi's Inauguration of ₹15,000 Crore Projects
Hindenburg Research’s Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market

By Dil Bar Irshad

Hindenburg Research's Bearish Stance Shakes up the Market
India’s Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges

By Rafia Tasleem

India's Equity Market: A Beacon of Growth Amidst Global Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
37 seconds
Underweight Seal Pup 'Baby Shark' Rescued In Guernsey
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
1 min
Indonesia Imposes Additional Tax on E-cigarettes in Public Health Bid
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
1 min
PM Modi Inaugurates Developmental Projects in Ayodhya Amidst 'Jai Shri Ram' Chants
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
3 mins
PFA Chief Warns of Potential Legal Action Over Congested Football Schedules
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
3 mins
2023: A Year Shaped By Words That Mattered
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
4 mins
Florida Panthers Triumph Over New York Rangers in Thrilling NHL Encounter
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
6 mins
King Charles III Honors Channel Islanders; St Helier to Witness Major Development
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
6 mins
The Year of Challenges: Inflation and Political Dysfunction in the U.S. in 2023
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
9 mins
Neeraj Chopra: The Catalyst Transforming Indian Athletics
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
2 hours
2023: A Year in Review - The Stories that Shaped our World
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
2 hours
Escalating Israeli-Palestinian Conflict: Detentions, Airstrikes, and Calls for Ceasefire
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
3 hours
Emilia Clarke and Mother Honored with MBE for Brain Injury Charity Work
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
5 hours
2023: A Year of Transformative Shifts and Challenges
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
5 hours
Daily Mail UK's Saturday Edition: From Heroism to Mystery
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
5 hours
Reflections on 2023: A Year of Significant Change and Adaptation
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
5 hours
Robert 'Hannibal the Cannibal' Mawdsley: 50 Christmases in Solitary Confinement
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
5 hours
Rebound in Global Travel: Surge in 'Revenge Tourism' and Business Travel
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change
5 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Fight Against Climate Change

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app