Indian Army Bolsters Border Security with Armour-Piercing Proof Vehicles and AI Surveillance

The Indian Army, in a significant move to bolster border security, has procured armour-piercing proof armoured vehicles for deployment in the Rajouri and Poonch sectors. These sectors, characterised by challenging terrain, have been historically sensitive due to their proximity to the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. The introduction of these new vehicles is a tactical move aimed at safeguarding Indian troops against enemy fire, such as sniper shots and shell splinters.

Upgraded Features for Enhanced Safety

The armoured vehicles come equipped with modern technology and enhanced safety features, a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment towards ensuring the safety of its soldiers during transportation and operations in these high-risk areas. The acquisition of these vehicles is a clear indication of India’s ongoing efforts to bolster its military capabilities and secure its borders.

Embracing AI in Military Operations

Alongside this, the Indian Army has also deployed 140 AI-based surveillance systems along its borders with Pakistan and China. These systems include high-resolution cameras, sensors, UAV feed, and radar feed, all integrated to detect intrusions and classify targets. The army is further leveraging advanced military simulator technologies for training purposes, marking substantial progress in the implementation of AI-enabled military devices.

Challenges and Future Prospects

Despite the benefits of AI in warfare, there are limits to even the most advanced surveillance systems, and human intelligence is still required to interpret data from AI solutions. The Indian armed forces are certainly gearing up to incorporate emerging technologies, but challenges remain. Lt. General Ravi Sawhney emphasized that a greater reliance on AI for military power will make the human element in war even more crucial, not less. The introduction of the new armoured vehicles, enhanced with modern technology, is a strategic step towards addressing these challenges, as India continues to strengthen its military capabilities and protect its borders.