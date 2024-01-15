Indian Armed Forces Pay Tribute to Veterans on the 8th Veterans Day

The 8th Veterans Day, a time-honored tradition to pay tribute to the service and sacrifices of the Indian Armed Forces veterans, was celebrated with grandeur and reverence at the Chandimandir Military Station. Hosted by the Western Command of the Indian Army, the event drew the attendance of over 800 veterans from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, reflecting the unity and camaraderie that binds these defenders of the nation.

Recognition of Lifelong Service

The solemn occasion served as an opportunity to felicitate senior veterans for their distinguished service. Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar, the commanding officer of the Western Command, extended his heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to the veterans. His words highlighted the invaluable contributions these veterans made not only during their active service but also in civil society post-retirement. He assured them of the continued support and solidarity from the serving fraternity.

Legacy of the Veterans and the Future of Indian Armed Forces

General Katiyar emphasized the indispensable role of the veterans’ legacy in shaping the Indian Armed Forces into a capable and responsive entity. In a nod to their wisdom and experience, he sought their invaluable advice for modernizing the forces and contributing to the broader canvas of nation-building.

Parallel Commemorations and Support for Veterans

In a parallel event, the UT administration commemorated Veterans Day by honoring gallantry awardees. The event was graced by speeches from various officials including UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit who encouraged veterans to continue their service to the community. Advisor Nitin Yadav discussed welfare schemes aimed at the veterans, while deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh and Zila Sainik Welfare Officer Palika Arora expressed their appreciation for the veterans. A grievance redressal camp was announced to address veterans’ issues with the UT administration, highlighting the importance placed on their wellbeing. The event also underscored the significance of veterans as health role models for the youth, further amplifying the veterans’ impact on society.