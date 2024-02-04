Indian Air Force to Exhibit Full Spectrum of Operational Capabilities in Exercise Vayu Shakti 2024

Exercise Vayu Shakti 2024, a large-scale aerial demonstration, is set to showcase the operational prowess of the Indian Air Force (IAF). Involving a diverse fleet of more than 100 aircraft, the exercise aims to exemplify the IAF's commitment to national security and preparedness.

Display of Indigenous and Global Technology

Among the participating aircraft are new indigenously manufactured or designed combatants such as the 'Tejas', Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) Dhruv, and 'Prachand'. Also, partaking in the exercise are globally recognized aircraft like Rafale, Jaguar, Mirage-2000, Su-30 MKI, MiG-29, and Hawk. Noteworthy first-time participants include Rafale, Prachand, and Apache aircraft, as well as the C17, which will perform a drop for the first time.

Operational Capabilities and Preparedness

The exercise is designed to demonstrate the IAF's ability to deploy 40-50 tonnes of ammunition within a 1.5 km radius in a coordinated manner. The participating assets will carry out air-to-air and air-to-ground operations, employing both guided and unguided weapons. The exercise aims to highlight the IAF's operational readiness and dedication to national security.

Collaborative Defense and Outreach

A new surface-to-air platform and radars will also be displayed during the exercise. The Army's artillery will be integrated into the exercise, and the Navy will contribute to command and control functions. Emphasizing the educational aspect of the exercise, schoolchildren will also be involved, fostering a sense of pride and awareness among the younger generation. The exercise, conducted under the Gandhinagar-based South Western Air Command, seeks to showcase both modern and legacy platforms.

Exercise Vayu Shakti 2024, carrying the tagline 'lightning strike from the sky', aims to display accurate weapon delivery and the full spectrum of the IAF's operational capabilities. It stands as a testament to the IAF's readiness and commitment to national security, shedding light on the intricate dance of power, ambition, and preparedness that characterizes military exercises.