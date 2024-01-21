Indian Air Force Takes to the Skies with Sustainable Fuel in a Historic Move

In a landmark moment for eco-conscious practices within the defense sector, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to demonstrate its dedication to the global objective of achieving net zero aviation by 2050. The upcoming Republic Day parade will witness two Dornier 228 aircraft flying on sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), provided by the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), a branch of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

Green Milestones in the Skies

This pioneering step will be displayed during the 'Tangail formation', a tribute to the strategic airdrop operation during the 1971 war with Pakistan. The formation will include a Dakota vintage aircraft, flying alongside the Dorniers. The SAF powering these aircraft is a blend of 10 percent hydrotreated esters and fatty acids (HEFA) and regular jet A1 fuel. This blend is designed to significantly reduce carbon emissions, heralding a new age of environmentally-friendly aviation.

Pushing the Boundaries of Eco-Friendly Aviation

The Indian aerospace industry's push towards SAF is gaining momentum. The IIP has plans for commercial production of SAF and has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Airbus to support SAF production and commercialization. This move is not just a singular act of eco-consciousness but aligns with the decarbonization ambitions of the Indian aerospace industry.

Aligning with Global Trends

The IAF's commitment to SAF use follows international trends. Military forces around the world, including the United States and the Royal Air Force in the UK, are also transitioning towards SAF to reduce their carbon footprint. The IAF's milestone, therefore, signifies a significant step not just for India but also for military forces worldwide, reiterating the importance of eco-friendly practices in all sectors of society.