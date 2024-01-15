Indian Agriculture Ministry Surrenders Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore in Unutilized Funds

Over the past half-decade, the Agriculture Ministry of the Indian government has failed to utilize its full budget allocations, leading to the surrender of a staggering Rs 1 lakh crore. The ‘Accounts at a Glance for the Year 2022-2023′ report has shed light on this pattern of non-utilization, revealing that the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare (DA&FW) alone surrendered Rs 21,005.13 crore of its annual allocation in the last fiscal year.

Unspent Funds: A Rising Concern

In a marked increase from previous years, the amount surrendered by DA&FW in the last financial year was almost quadruple of that surrendered in the preceding year. This trend is not confined to DA&FW alone. The Department of Agricultural Research and Education, another major division under the Agriculture Ministry, has also been noted for relinquishing part of its allocated funds.

Impact on Future Budget Allocations

Following the launch of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme in 2018-19, the budgets for these two departments experienced significant expansion. However, in light of the recurring pattern of fund surrender, the Agriculture Ministry’s total allocation for the fiscal year 2023-24 has seen a minor reduction.

Government Bodies Express Concern

The Standing Committee on Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing has expressed grave concerns about this practice. In its recent Demand for Grants (2023-24) report, the committee pinpointed the root cause of underutilization as less requirement under specific sub-plans, notably for the North Eastern States, Scheduled Castes, and Tribal Areas.