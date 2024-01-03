IndiaMART Leads the Digital Revolution of MSMEs: A Discussion with Co-founder Brijesh Agrawal

In a transformative era for India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the digital revolution is being led by the likes of IndiaMART, a prominent Business-to-Business (B2B) online platform. The co-founder and director of the company, Brijesh Agrawal, recently shed light on the company’s growth strategies and its significant role in the digital transformation of MSMEs, particularly in rural areas, during an interview with Anjali Jain from DH.

Driving Digital Transformation

IndiaMART’s commitment to revolutionizing the way trade is conducted in India is evident in their focus on domestic B2B, despite 12 to 15% of their business running cross-border. The company’s optimism about the positive movement in manufacturing capabilities for exports in the coming years further enhances this commitment. The shift in trade dynamics, backed by the expansion of domestic manufacturing capabilities, is a significant evolutionary step for MSMEs in India.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the digitization of MSMEs promises numerous growth opportunities, it also presents unique challenges. IndiaMART acknowledges the difficulties faced by MSMEs in adopting digital tools and the necessity for simplicity in online platforms. The company’s cautious approach to merger and acquisition strategy, viewing competition as a winner-takes-all market, is a testament to their understanding of the changing dynamics of the industry.

Prospects and Performance

IndiaMART’s ambitious growth trajectory is evident in their expectation of a 20-30% top line growth year on year, with EBITDA margins in the range of 20-30%. This growth is expected to be driven by net customer addition and average revenue per user (ARPU). It is noteworthy that the company, IndiaMART InterMESH Limited, reported a net profit of 283.83Cr in 2023, with the promoter holding standing at 49.21% at the end of 30 Sep 2023.

