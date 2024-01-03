en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

IndiaMART Leads the Digital Revolution of MSMEs: A Discussion with Co-founder Brijesh Agrawal

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:02 pm EST
IndiaMART Leads the Digital Revolution of MSMEs: A Discussion with Co-founder Brijesh Agrawal

In a transformative era for India’s Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the digital revolution is being led by the likes of IndiaMART, a prominent Business-to-Business (B2B) online platform. The co-founder and director of the company, Brijesh Agrawal, recently shed light on the company’s growth strategies and its significant role in the digital transformation of MSMEs, particularly in rural areas, during an interview with Anjali Jain from DH.

Driving Digital Transformation

IndiaMART’s commitment to revolutionizing the way trade is conducted in India is evident in their focus on domestic B2B, despite 12 to 15% of their business running cross-border. The company’s optimism about the positive movement in manufacturing capabilities for exports in the coming years further enhances this commitment. The shift in trade dynamics, backed by the expansion of domestic manufacturing capabilities, is a significant evolutionary step for MSMEs in India.

Challenges and Opportunities

While the digitization of MSMEs promises numerous growth opportunities, it also presents unique challenges. IndiaMART acknowledges the difficulties faced by MSMEs in adopting digital tools and the necessity for simplicity in online platforms. The company’s cautious approach to merger and acquisition strategy, viewing competition as a winner-takes-all market, is a testament to their understanding of the changing dynamics of the industry.

Prospects and Performance

IndiaMART’s ambitious growth trajectory is evident in their expectation of a 20-30% top line growth year on year, with EBITDA margins in the range of 20-30%. This growth is expected to be driven by net customer addition and average revenue per user (ARPU). It is noteworthy that the company, IndiaMART InterMESH Limited, reported a net profit of 283.83Cr in 2023, with the promoter holding standing at 49.21% at the end of 30 Sep 2023.

IndiaMART

0
Business India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Announces Unaudited Financial Statement

By Olalekan Adigun

Nanostring Technologies Inc's Stock Price Plunges Amidst Volatile Market

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Shopify Inc. Sees Marginal Decline: A Look at the Company's Performance and Future Prospects

By Israel Ojoko

Redefining Workspaces: A Research-Based Approach to Enhance Productivity and Well-being

By BNN Correspondents

Best Buy to Cease DVD Sales by Early 2024: A Sign of Changing Media Co ...
@Business · 20 seconds
Best Buy to Cease DVD Sales by Early 2024: A Sign of Changing Media Co ...
heart comment 0
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support

By BNN Correspondents

Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Prada Group and SSI Group Forge Joint Venture to Amplify Brand’s Presence in the Philippines

By BNN Correspondents

Prada Group and SSI Group Forge Joint Venture to Amplify Brand's Presence in the Philippines
GSU Issues 72-Hour Strike Notice to Viterra Canada Amid Stalled Negotiations

By Sakchi Khandelwal

GSU Issues 72-Hour Strike Notice to Viterra Canada Amid Stalled Negotiations
BISX Financial Performance Shows Moderate Increase Despite Drop in Trading Volume

By Nimrah Khatoon

BISX Financial Performance Shows Moderate Increase Despite Drop in Trading Volume
Latest Headlines
World News
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
37 seconds
Turkey's Alleged Use of Mercenaries: A Closer Look
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
40 seconds
Nevada's Election Office Experiences Wave of Turnover as Washoe County's Top Official Resigns
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
41 seconds
Mystery Medical Condition Challenges Manhattan Business Owner: Community Rallies to Support
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
43 seconds
Nevada Election Official Jamie Rodriguez Resigns Amid Critical Voting Period
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
44 seconds
Utah Representative John Curtis Announces Senate Run, Triggering Shifts in State Politics
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
44 seconds
Zimbabwe Government Calls for Heightened Vigilance Against January Disease
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
45 seconds
Lubbock Health Department Tracks Rising Respiratory Illnesses Amid Flu Season
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
47 seconds
FDA Warns Omeza Over Manufacturing Issues: A Peek into Regulatory Oversight
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
49 seconds
Triathlon Zimbabwe Gears Up for Action-Packed Season
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
26 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app