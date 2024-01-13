Indiamart Intermesh Records a Significant Jump in Q4 and Yearly Profit Amid Market Volatility

India’s leading B2B e-commerce platform, Indiamart Intermesh, announced a significant 26% increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2021, recording a profit of Rs 56 crore. The growth is a substantial rise from the Rs 44 crore net profit reported in the same quarter of the previous year. The company’s total income for the quarter saw a marginal increase of about 1%, from Rs 187 crore in the fourth quarter of 2019-20 to Rs 190 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21.

Sustaining Growth Amid Market Volatility

CEO Dinesh Agarwal underscored the successful completion of the qualified institutional placement (QIP) which raised Rs 1,070 crore. His remarks suggest robust investor confidence, even amidst market volatility. Agarwal also emphasized the company’s commitment to employee safety and customer-centricity during these challenging times.

Yearly Financial Overview

For the fiscal year 2020-21, Indiamart Intermesh reported a remarkable 90% jump in consolidated net profit, amounting to Rs 280 crore, up from Rs 147 crore in the previous year. The total income for the fiscal year also saw a 7% increase, reaching Rs 756 crore compared to Rs 707 crore in 2019-20.

Final Dividend and Share Performance

Additionally, the board of directors recommended a final dividend of Rs 15 per share for the fiscal year 2021, subject to shareholder approval. As of January 12, 2024, the company’s market cap stands at ₹16,245.05 Cr. The share price as of the same date is ₹2,593.15. The 52-week high and low for Indiamart Intermesh are ₹3,293.45 and ₹2,178.50, respectively.