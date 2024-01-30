India vs New Zealand: A Decisive Encounter in U-19 World Cup Super Six Stage

In a much-awaited encounter, India's U-19 cricket team will go head-to-head with New Zealand's U-19 squad in the Super Six stage of the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup 2024. The match is slated for Tuesday, January 30, at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein. Both teams, having showcased commendable performances in their respective group stages, are set to bring their best game forward.

Formidable Teams, Impressive Track Record

India's U-19 team, under the leadership of Uday Saharan, has secured a triumphant run in the tournament so far, winning all three group stage matches and topping Group A. On the other hand, New Zealand, despite losing a match, managed to secure the second position in Group D, proving their mettle.

The Stage is Set

Notably, India has a 100% winning record against New Zealand in U-19 World Cup matches. The pitch at Mangaung Oval is expected to offer a balanced play for both pacers and spinners. With India having achieved 300-plus totals in their last two games at the venue, the match is anticipated to be high-scoring. The toss is scheduled for 1:00 PM IST, and the match will commence at 1:30 PM IST.

Players to Watch

For India, Musheer Khan and Arshin Kulkarni, who scored a stunning century against the USA, are the players to watch. For New Zealand, Snehith Reddy Devireddy is expected to be a key player. Cricket enthusiasts can witness this exciting face-off live on Star Sports Network and stream it on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.