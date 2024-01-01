en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India Ushers in 2024: PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings Amid Nationwide Celebrations

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 11:46 pm EST
India Ushers in 2024: PM Modi Extends New Year Greetings Amid Nationwide Celebrations

As India welcomed 2024 with a spirit of celebration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his New Year greetings to the nation, expressing a deep wish for prosperity, peace, and exceptional health for all citizens in the coming year. This message of hope and optimism, amidst grand nationwide celebrations, reflected the collective aspiration for a positive and fruitful year ahead.

Modi’s Message of Hope

In his New Year message, Prime Minister Modi echoed the sentiments of the nation, anticipating a splendid 2024. His words resonated with the collective consciousness of the people, many of whom began the year with prayers and religious practices, seeking divine blessings for the year to come. The Prime Minister’s message emphasized unity and hope, reflecting the communal spirit of optimism that is characteristic of such festive occasions.

Celebrations Across India

As the clock struck midnight, cities across India erupted in jubilation, marking the advent of 2024 with grand celebrations and expressions of joy. Notably, devotees flocked to the Jhandewalan Temple in Delhi, where they participated in the first aarti ceremony of the year. This shared act of faith and devotion, common across various parts of India, underscored the country’s rich cultural fabric and the role of religious practices in marking the passage of time.

A Global Moment of Joy

While India celebrated the dawn of a new year, similar festivities unfolded across the globe. Countries such as Thailand and Abu Dhabi also marked the beginning of 2024 with their own unique celebrations and events. These global festivities underscored the universal appeal of the New Year’s moment, a shared turning of the page that transcends national boundaries and unites people in a common spirit of anticipation and hope.

0
India Society
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Indian Equity Markets Make a Slow Start in 2024: An In-depth Analysis

By Dil Bar Irshad

Ultratech Cement Sees 5% YoY Increase in Sales Volume in Q3 FY2024

By Dil Bar Irshad

India and Pakistan Uphold 33-Year Tradition, Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics

By Salman Khan

Navi Mumbai Truck Drivers Clash with Police in Protest Against New Law ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Navi Mumbai Truck Drivers Clash with Police in Protest Against New Law ...
heart comment 0
Indian Rupee Settles at 83.24 Against US Dollar: A Glimpse into Forex Dynamics

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Rupee Settles at 83.24 Against US Dollar: A Glimpse into Forex Dynamics
Anil Kapoor Advocates for Personality Rights in Bollywood: A Look into His Legal Victory and Upcoming Movie

By BNN Correspondents

Anil Kapoor Advocates for Personality Rights in Bollywood: A Look into His Legal Victory and Upcoming Movie
Top Smartphones Under INR 15,000: A 2024 Guide

By Rafia Tasleem

Top Smartphones Under INR 15,000: A 2024 Guide
India Ushers in 2024 with Significant Updates to UPI Regulations

By Rafia Tasleem

India Ushers in 2024 with Significant Updates to UPI Regulations
Latest Headlines
World News
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
4 mins
Celebrity Health and Fitness: Unveiling the Secrets of the Stars
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
5 mins
Contrasting Fortunes in Basketball: Dissecting Performances and Fan Reactions
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
5 mins
Year in Review: Inspiring Stories from a Challenging 2023
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
6 mins
The Wall Street Journal Unveils Fitness Initiative for 2024
India and Pakistan Uphold 33-Year Tradition, Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists
6 mins
India and Pakistan Uphold 33-Year Tradition, Exchange Nuclear Installations Lists
Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics
6 mins
Indian Athletics: A Packed Calendar for 2024 and the Road to Paris Olympics
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
8 mins
Israel Defence Forces Prepared for Extended Conflict in 2024
Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments
8 mins
Global Gatherings on 4th Anniversary of General Soleimani's Death: A Reflection of Geopolitical Sentiments
New Zealand Rings in 2024 Amidst Weather Challenges and Ambulance Vandalism
9 mins
New Zealand Rings in 2024 Amidst Weather Challenges and Ambulance Vandalism
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
1 hour
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
1 hour
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
1 hour
Financial Developments, New Year Celebrations, and Contrasting Speeches Mark the Start of 2024
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
2 hours
Bangladesh's Upcoming Election: Potential Diplomatic Reshuffle Rouses International Interest
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2 hours
Taj Mahal Welcomes 2024: A Symbol of Hope and Renewal
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
2 hours
2024: A Pivotal Year in Global Politics and Economics
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
2 hours
Myanmar in 2024: A Struggle for Democracy Amid Global Distractions
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
2 hours
Myanmar's Garment Industry Struggling for Survival Amidst Deteriorating Economy: World Bank Report
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience
2 hours
Myanmar Reroutes Migrant Workers to Thailand Amidst Conflict: A Tale of Resilience

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app