India Unveils Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar: A New Benchmark in Science and Technology Recognition

In an unprecedented move, the Indian government has launched the inaugural Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar (RVP), a national science award aimed at recognizing exceptional contributions in various scientific and technological fields. This initiative, marking a significant shift in the country’s science and technology sector, replaces over 300 awards that were previously scattered across multiple institutions.

Unveiling the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar

The RVP, which does not include a cash component, is divided into four categories: Vigyan Ratna for lifetime achievements, Vigyan Shri for distinguished contributions, Vigyan Yuva: Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar for young scientists, and Vigyan Team for collaborative efforts. Across these categories, a total of 56 awards will be distributed, encompassing thirteen distinct scientific domains.

Nominations and Presentation

The nomination period for the RVP is open until February 28, coinciding with National Science Day. The winners will be announced on May 11, National Technology Day, while the official award presentation is set for August 23, National Space Day, in a symbolic association with the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. It’s important to note that the awards will not be conferred posthumously, except in extraordinary cases.

Prestigious Recognition in Science and Technology

Open to individuals and teams affiliated with government bodies, private sector organizations, or independent entities, the RVP aims to become a prestigious recognition in the country’s science and technology landscape. By acknowledging exceptional contributions in the fields of science, technology, and innovation, the Indian government hopes to foster a culture of excellence and innovation, driving the nation’s progress in these crucial sectors.