India

India Unfolds Hidden Gems: A Boost for Lesser-Known Tourist Destinations

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:15 pm EST
In an invigorating push for tourism, the Union Ministry of Tourism in India is partaking in a unique initiative aimed at promoting lesser-known tourist destinations across the nation. The Ministry, in collaboration with State governments, is organizing special festivals and conventions at these locations every quarter, focusing on areas teeming with untapped tourism potential.

Unfolding the Hidden Gems

Locations such as the Sultanpur wetlands in Haryana, the historically significant Kurukshetra in Haryana, and cultural heritage sites in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh, are among the chosen destinations. The idea behind these events is to shine a spotlight on these attractions’ potential and significance, and to engage various stakeholders in discussions about infrastructure, accommodation, and sustainable tourism practices.

Curating a Cultural Experience

Recently, a conference in Kurukshetra highlighted the city’s connection to the Mahabharata, positioning it as a preferred destination. In a bid to enhance the visitor experience, the Ministry of Tourism is also developing new facilities in Kurukshetra, including a state-of-the-art museum and a captivating Sound and Light Show. The rich cultural tapestry of India is displayed through festivals showcasing regional arts and crafts. An example is an event in Vijayawada that showcased local handicrafts, cuisine, and GI tagged saris.

Promoting Sustainable Tourism

The initiative is not just about promoting tourism but also about fostering responsible tourism. For instance, Airbnb has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board to promote responsible travel and lesser-known tourist destinations in the state. The next event in the pipeline is a promotion in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, for Ramsar sites, which are designated wetlands of international importance. These initiatives are a testament to India’s efforts to promote sustainable tourism and preserve its natural and cultural heritage for future generations.

Travel & Tourism
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

