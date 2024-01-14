India-UAE Relationship Takes Center Stage: A Roadshow of Strategic Partnership and Economic Progress

In a global showcase of burgeoning ties, the strategic and economic relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) takes center stage. The alliance, marked by strategic salience, escalating trade, seamless people-to-people connections, security cooperation, and smooth diplomatic relations, is set to be highlighted during a roadshow led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan in Gujarat, ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit (VGGS).

A Reciprocal Partnership

The dynamic relationship between India and the UAE has been underpinned by personal rapport among leaders and frequent high-level visits, underscoring the importance of optics in international relations. Despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries successfully implemented the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on May 1, 2022. This led to a significant surge in non-oil trade, which reached a noteworthy US$50 billion between May 2022 and April 2023, indicating the attainability of a $100 billion goal by 2030.

Strengthening Economic Ties

The UAE's geographical location and trade expertise are advantageous for India, contributing to a reciprocal partnership. The nation plays a pivotal role in the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEEC), aimed at enhancing connectivity and serving as a credible alternative to China's Belt and Road Initiative. The UAE has also shown an understanding approach to India's sensitive political issues, including the situation in Kashmir.

Implications for the Future

The deepening relationship between India and the UAE has immense significance for both nations. Apart from the strategic and economic benefits, this partnership opens up possibilities for cooperation in various domains such as energy, education, healthcare, food security, fintech, defence, and culture. The upcoming Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, a reputed forum for strategic partnerships, is expected to further cement the India-UAE ties, propelling mutual development and prosperity.