India to Review Custom Duty Exemptions Across Multiple Sectors

India's government is preparing to scrutinize various custom duty exemptions across sectors such as telecommunications, electric vehicles (EVs), electronics, oil exploration, and renewable energy. These sectors will be under the spotlight during the comprehensive Budget exercise in July, as disclosed by Sanjay Kumar Agarwal, Chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC), in a recent interview.

Exemptions Extended, Reviews Planned

The forthcoming review forms part of a wider initiative to decrease the number of conditional notifications. Unless extended, these notifications are set to expire, creating a need for a thorough review to determine their future status. The exemptions that were originally due to expire on March 31, 2024, have now been extended to September 30, 2024. The sectors that will benefit from this extension include telecommunications, renewable energy, as well as oil exploration.

What the Exemptions Encompass

The exemptions cover a broad range of categories. For the telecom sector, the exemptions apply to vessels involved in the laying of submarine cables. For the renewable energy sector, the exemptions pertain to solar tempered glass and goods for ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA) sheets. There are also exemptions for cold rolled grain oriented steel, raw materials for offshore oil exploration, and lithium-ion cells.

Customs Duties Calibrated to National Needs

Agarwal emphasized that customs duties are adjusted according to the country's needs, such as ensuring availability by lowering duties to stimulate imports when domestic production falls short. He also addressed the increase in customs duty on gold, a measure implemented to curtail imports and manage the current account deficit. However, he did not comment on the possibility of reducing the duty on gold in the future.

Phased Manufacturing Programs

Lastly, Agarwal delved into the phased manufacturing programs aimed at augmenting local production of mobile phones, EVs, and wearable devices. These programs encompass a graded duty structure designed to incentivize the local manufacturing of subassemblies and inputs.