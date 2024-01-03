India to Promote Green Vessels in Inland Water Transport

The Shipping Ministry of India is primed to roll out an ambitious green initiative that seeks to transition inland water transport vessels to sustainable energy. The program, estimated to cost Rs 15,000 crore over the next ten years, is set to be unveiled at the forthcoming Inland Waterway Development Council (IWDC) meeting. Mimicking the FAME scheme that promotes electric vehicles, this initiative will initially facilitate the conversion of approximately 1,000 diesel-powered vessels, ferries, and tug boats to green energy.

Government and Port Authorities Incentivize Green Transition

The Indian government and port authorities are throwing their weight behind this transition by offering incentives for the switch to greener vessels. The inaugural meeting of the IWDC in Kolkata will be dedicated to drafting a comprehensive plan for national and state waterways. This will ensure better coordination for vessels navigating inter-state rivers.

Maritime State Development Council and IWDC: Twin Pillars of India’s Maritime Strategy

The role of the IWDC is reminiscent of the Maritime State Development Council (MSDC), which focuses on the development of ports and coastal states. Together, these organizations form the twin pillars of India’s maritime strategy, designed to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of the country’s waterways.

Commitment to Sustainable and Cost-Effective Cargo Transport

India’s move towards greener vessels is part of a broader initiative to promote waterways as the most sustainable and cost-effective mode of cargo transport. This comprehensive strategy underlines the nation’s commitment to sustainable development and climate change mitigation. It is also a testament to the Indian government’s pragmatic approach towards balancing economic growth and environmental sustainability.