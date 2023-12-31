en English
India to Launch XPoSat: A Bright Spark in a Quiet Week

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:56 pm EST
India to Launch XPoSat: A Bright Spark in a Quiet Week

In a week marked by the lull of the New Year period, India is poised to defy the calm with the launch of its first polarimetry mission, XPoSat. This mission, set to study X-ray sources, is a bright spark in a week otherwise light on rocket launches. However, for space enthusiasts, the week does offer a recap section teeming with videos to satiate their interests.

XPoSat: India’s First Dedicated Polarimetry Mission

Set to explore the cosmos, India’s XPoSat X-ray Polarimeter Satellite represents the country’s inaugural dedicated polarimetry mission. Its goal is to study various dynamics of bright astronomical X-ray sources under extreme conditions. The spacecraft carries two scientific payloads—POLIX and XSPECT—that will measure polarimetry parameters and provide spectroscopic information in the energy range of 8-30 keV photons of astronomical origin. The mission is expected to illuminate the cosmos for a period of five years.

PSLV C58 Rocket: Marking the 60th Flight

The beacon for XPoSat’s journey is the PSLV C58 rocket. This launch marks its 60th flight and the third science mission launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in a span of six months. After placing the satellite in the intended orbit, the final stage of the PSLV rocket will descend to a lower orbit of 350 km to serve as a stabilized orbiting platform for various experiments and technology demonstrations from ISRO Centres, academia, and startups.

XPoSat’s Significance and Future Updates

Scheduled for January 1, 2024, the XPoSat mission stands as a significant stride in India’s space exploration efforts. The second of its kind globally, after NASA’s IXPE, the mission aims to study black holes and neutron stars using X-ray photons and their polarisation. The launch will be streamed live across multiple social media channels and ISRO’s official website, offering a real-time glimpse into India’s astronomical ambitions. The PSLV-C58 will also carry the ‘PSLV Orbital Experimental Module’, or POEM, along with XPoSat.

While the week may be light on rocket launches due to the New Year period, the XPoSat mission ensures the year kicks off with a bang. And for those seeking more, a recap section filled with numerous videos awaits. So, stay tuned for future updates and keep exploring the cosmos with us.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

