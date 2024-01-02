en English
Business

India to Extend Capital Support Scheme for Discoms, Aims for Power Sector Revitalization

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 pm EST
India to Extend Capital Support Scheme for Discoms, Aims for Power Sector Revitalization

The Indian government is poised to extend its capital support scheme for electricity distribution utilities, known as discoms, by five years past the current fiscal year 2026 deadline. This initiative is a key component of the Rs 3-trillion Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) that spans from FY22 to FY26, designed to bolster systems and cut inefficiencies. Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and Rural Electrification Corporation (REC), backed by state government guarantees and central government budgetary support of Rs 97,631 crore, finance the RDSS.

A Departure from Past Efforts

The RDSS deviates from prior attempts such as the Financial Restructuring Plan of 2012 and UDAY of 2016, by enforcing stricter pre-qualification norms for funds and promoting payment discipline among state governments and discoms. Unlike past schemes that focused mostly on debt refinancing, the RDSS pushes for substantial fresh capital expenditure. To date, over Rs 1.12 trillion in loans have been disbursed under the scheme for initiatives like smart-metering which are crucial to reducing technical losses and enhancing training and capacity.

Policy Support and Anticipated Outcomes

Supportive policies under the RDSS encompass additional borrowing options for states undertaking power-sector reforms and payment security measures under power purchase agreements. These measures, backed by a robust policy ecosystem, aim to diminish technical and commercial losses to 12% and bridge the gap between the cost of supply and revenue realized. The successful implementation of RDSS is projected to lead to healthier discoms, stimulate investment in the power sector, and bolster India’s ambition of becoming a low-cost economy.

Environmental and Forestry Policies

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) is supervising the execution of India’s environmental and forestry policies and programs, including RDSS extension. Updated Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) in areas such as emission intensity, non-fossil fuel energy, and forest conservation are also among the initiatives undertaken by the Indian government, demonstrating its commitment to creating a sustainable future.

Business Energy India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

