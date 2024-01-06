en English
Agriculture

India Tightens Educational Qualifications for Pesticide Manufacturing License

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:37 am EST
India Tightens Educational Qualifications for Pesticide Manufacturing License

In a significant move to elevate quality and safety standards in agriculture, the Indian government has tightened the educational qualifications required for obtaining a manufacturing license for technical-grade pesticides. The adjustments have been introduced through an amendment to the Insecticides Rules, 1971, specifically in sub-rule 4B of Rule No. 9.

Revised Educational Qualifications

The newly implemented criteria mandate that applicants must boast higher degrees in pertinent fields. This includes a Doctorate in Chemistry, Agricultural Science, Agricultural Chemistry, or a Master’s degree in Technology or Science with a specialization in Chemical Engineering. At the minimum, a Bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Science or Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects is considered essential.

Extended Qualification Period

One of the significant changes brought about by the amendment is the extension of the mandatory educational qualification period from two years to four years. This substantial extension underscores the government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a highly qualified workforce in the manufacturing of technical-grade pesticides. The infusion of expertise is expected to enhance the quality of pesticides and thereby contribute to an overall safer agricultural environment.

Grace Period and Revised Fees

Current license holders are given a one-year grace period to comply with the new qualifications or to employ qualified individuals. The amendment also introduces a revised fee structure, with a fee of Rs 2,000 for each pesticide and Rs 20,000 for all pesticides. This move is part of a broader effort by the Indian government to encourage industries to raise their standards and foster a more skilled workforce.

The change represents a reversal from a previous 1999 amendment that had eliminated the need for educational qualifications, instead relying on licensing officers for approval. The decision to reintroduce educational qualifications into the process highlights the government’s recognition of the crucial role that expertise plays in the manufacturing of safe and effective pesticides.

0
Agriculture Education India
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

