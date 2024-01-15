en English
Energy

India Targets Uninterrupted Power Supply to All Households by FY25

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 3:05 am EST
India Targets Uninterrupted Power Supply to All Households by FY25

India has successfully connected every household to the electricity supply, marking a significant milestone in its infrastructure development. Two key initiatives launched over the past decade have been instrumental in ensuring that electricity reaches every corner of the country, enhancing the quality of life and economic opportunities for all citizens.

Uninterrupted Power Supply: A Step Towards Energy Security

Building on this success, the Indian government has set an ambitious goal for the end of the fiscal year 2025: providing uninterrupted and reliable power supply to all. This commitment is more than just a pledge—it’s a step towards bolstering the nation’s energy security, promoting sustainable development, and addressing the challenges of power outages and energy accessibility.

Future Plans: Strengthening the Power Distribution Network

The government’s focus will likely be on strengthening the power distribution network, investing in grid modernization, and integrating renewable energy sources to achieve this objective. India already boasts the world’s fourth-largest wind power market and aims to add about 100,000 MW of solar power capacity by 2022.

Implications for Various Sectors

India’s plan for continuous power supply is expected to have a transformative impact on various sectors. It will not only fuel the country’s industry but also revolutionize healthcare and education. Moreover, it will contribute to the overall progress of the nation, reinforcing India’s commitment towards sustainable and inclusive growth.

As India continues to expand its renewable and nuclear power programs, the country is also cognizant of the challenges and trade-offs in its energy policy. The need for a dependable and reliable supply of electricity, the integration of cleaner technologies, and the challenge of balancing consumption, production, and imports are all part of India’s energy discourse. Nevertheless, the commitment to an uninterrupted power supply for all households by FY25 stands testament to the country’s resolve to overcome these challenges and power its future.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

