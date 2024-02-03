India Targets 8% GDP Growth: The Manufacturing Sector Takes Center Stage

India stands on the precipice of remarkable economic growth, with projections indicating a potential upswing of up to 8% annual GDP growth over the coming years. This surge is expected to be primarily driven by a significant expansion in the country's manufacturing capacities.

Emphasis on Sectoral Improvements

The Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics, and Information Technology, Ashwini Vaishnaw, underscored the advancements across various sectors. The minister drew particular attention to electronics, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, and defense manufacturing. These strides fall in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative, which exhorts both domestic and overseas companies to manufacture and assemble their products on Indian soil.

The interim budget for the upcoming fiscal year reflects this focus, with an allocation of 11.11 trillion rupees ($133.9 billion) earmarked for capital expenditure. This figure represents an 11.1% leap from the previous year and is expected to facilitate consistent economic growth of 7-8% for the next five to seven years.

India's Mobile Manufacturing Ecosystem

Vaishnaw also touched upon India's robust mobile manufacturing ecosystem, noting that 99% of mobile phones used in the country are now domestically produced. He cited Apple's increased manufacturing presence in India and the expected surge in mobile phone exports. The launch of India's first domestically-produced semiconductor chip is on the cards for December.

India's burgeoning manufacturing capabilities and the 'China plus one' strategy embraced by Western firms are instigating a shift in global supply chains. Numerous U.S. executives have expressed a preference for India over China for their manufacturing and supply chain needs.