India Targets 50% Higher Education Enrolment by 2030 in Push for Developed Status

In an ambitious stride towards knowledge-driven growth, India has outlined a target to raise its higher education gross enrolment ratio from the present 27% to 50% by 2030. This is a crucial element in its strategy to transition into a developed country through the cultivation of a highly educated and skilled labor force. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan unveiled this objective during the 13th convocation of Charotar University of Science and Technology (CHARUSAT).

Transforming India into a Developed Nation

Pradhan expressed that the vision of India attaining developed status by 2047 is realistic and integral to the country’s broader strategy. This involves enhancing living standards, improving the quality of education, developing sustainable transportation, and minimizing economic opportunity disparities. He placed particular emphasis on the National Education Policy’s (NEP) support for education in native languages up to Class 8 and promoting research in local languages, initiatives aimed at strengthening comprehension and mastery of subjects.

India’s Economic Growth

At present, India holds the title of being the world’s 5th largest economy. The nation has set its sights higher, aiming to evolve into a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Pradhan underscored Gujarat’s significant contributions to this vision by pointing to its successful milk revolution, cooperative movement, and flourishing entrepreneurship – elements that could serve as a model for national development.

The Role of AI and Startup Growth

Pradhan also acknowledged the expanding role of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across various sectors and the impressive growth of startups in the country. The number of startups in India has catapulted from a mere 100 in 2014 to a staggering 100,000 as of his speech. He attributed this remarkable growth and the improvements in tax collection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dynamic leadership. The Minister further highlighted India’s position as a global frontrunner in digital transactions.

In conclusion, Pradhan conveyed his belief in Gujarat’s potential to champion the country’s development, attributing this to its intellectual prowess and innovative spirit. With these ambitious plans, India is set to make waves in the global landscape, creating a more prosperous future for its citizens.