India Summons Maldives High Commissioner Over Derogatory Remarks

High Commissioner of Maldives to India, Ibrahim Shaheeb, was summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the wake of derogatory remarks made by Maldivian ministers about Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summoning of a diplomat of such high stature underscores the gravity of the situation. However, the absence of explicit details leaves room for speculation and conjecture.

Diplomatic Tensions Rise

The MEA officials expressed a strong concern over the offensive remarks made by Maldivian ministers. In response, the Maldivian government took swift disciplinary action against the ministers, suspending three of them for their comments. This diplomatic rift has not only strained the relationships at the governmental level but has also stirred the public sentiment, leading to some Indians cancelling their planned trips to the Maldives.

India’s Response

In addition to summoning the High Commissioner, the Indian High Commission in Male also escalated the issue with the Maldives Foreign Office. The Indian government’s stern response reflects its firm stance against such conduct, casting a shadow over the typically amicable Indo-Maldivian relations.

Maldives Suspends Ministers

The Maldivian government, in a move to mitigate the diplomatic tension, suspended three deputy ministers responsible for the derogatory social media posts about Prime Minister Modi. Their posts sparked significant backlash in India, leading to some Indians cancelling their scheduled trips to the Maldives. This incident has highlighted the power of social media in shaping diplomatic relations and public sentiment in today’s digital age.