India Successfully Tests New-Generation Akash Missile, Bolsters Defense Capabilities

India has achieved a critical milestone in its defense capabilities with the successful flight-test of its new-generation Akash missile. The test took place at a testing range in Chandipur, off the Odisha coast, marking an important step forward in the country’s missile technology. The upgraded Akash missile system, indigenously developed by India, is designed to intercept enemy aircraft and missiles at various altitudes, bolstering the nation’s strategic defense infrastructure.

Akash Missile: Enhanced Interception Capabilities

The new-generation Akash missile boasts upgrades that significantly improve its interception range and accuracy. This makes it a more potent defense tool against potential aerial threats. The missile system’s enhanced capabilities were put to the test against a high-speed unmanned aerial target at a very low altitude. The target was successfully intercepted and destroyed by the missile, validating the functioning of the complete weapon system.

DRDO’s Role in Missile Development

The successful test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The DRDO has been at the forefront of India’s efforts to develop state-of-the-art defense systems. The Akash missile is a testament to DRDO’s commitment to advancing India’s defense technology. The system’s performance was validated through data captured by several radars, telemetry, and an electro-optical tracking system deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

‘Make in India’: A Push for Self-reliance in Defense

The development and successful testing of the new-generation Akash missile underscore India’s commitment to self-reliance in defense production. This is part of India’s broader ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing across various sectors, including defense. The Indian Air Force has already inducted the Akash Missile system, and the new-generation Akash missile represents an upgrade of that system.