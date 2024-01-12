en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

India Successfully Tests New-Generation Akash Missile, Bolsters Defense Capabilities

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:54 am EST
India Successfully Tests New-Generation Akash Missile, Bolsters Defense Capabilities

India has achieved a critical milestone in its defense capabilities with the successful flight-test of its new-generation Akash missile. The test took place at a testing range in Chandipur, off the Odisha coast, marking an important step forward in the country’s missile technology. The upgraded Akash missile system, indigenously developed by India, is designed to intercept enemy aircraft and missiles at various altitudes, bolstering the nation’s strategic defense infrastructure.

Akash Missile: Enhanced Interception Capabilities

The new-generation Akash missile boasts upgrades that significantly improve its interception range and accuracy. This makes it a more potent defense tool against potential aerial threats. The missile system’s enhanced capabilities were put to the test against a high-speed unmanned aerial target at a very low altitude. The target was successfully intercepted and destroyed by the missile, validating the functioning of the complete weapon system.

DRDO’s Role in Missile Development

The successful test was conducted by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The DRDO has been at the forefront of India’s efforts to develop state-of-the-art defense systems. The Akash missile is a testament to DRDO’s commitment to advancing India’s defense technology. The system’s performance was validated through data captured by several radars, telemetry, and an electro-optical tracking system deployed by the Integrated Test Range (ITR).

‘Make in India’: A Push for Self-reliance in Defense

The development and successful testing of the new-generation Akash missile underscore India’s commitment to self-reliance in defense production. This is part of India’s broader ‘Make in India’ initiative, which aims to boost domestic manufacturing across various sectors, including defense. The Indian Air Force has already inducted the Akash Missile system, and the new-generation Akash missile represents an upgrade of that system.

0
India Military
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
3 mins ago
GIFT City: India's Blossoming Financial Hub
India’s GIFT City in Gujarat, a rapidly expanding international financial hub, is witnessing a significant surge in business operations with the arrival of various global and domestic firms. Notable international entities such as Japan’s Mizuho Bank and America’s StoneX have established their operations in the city’s International Financial Services Centre (IFSC). The focus of StoneX
GIFT City: India's Blossoming Financial Hub
PM Modi Stresses Cultural Importance of Maharashtra at 27th National Youth Festival
26 mins ago
PM Modi Stresses Cultural Importance of Maharashtra at 27th National Youth Festival
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
47 mins ago
Soneva CEO Condemns Maldivian Minister's Derogatory Comments Towards Indian PM
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
5 mins ago
Indian Women's Hockey Team: Aiming for Olympic Glory Amid Challenges
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
7 mins ago
Tragedy in Surat's Mahuva: Newborn Girl Killed by Stray Dogs After Abandonment
Nitin Gadkari Outlines Ambitious Vision for India's Automobile Industry
12 mins ago
Nitin Gadkari Outlines Ambitious Vision for India's Automobile Industry
Latest Headlines
World News
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2 mins
Callum Turner on 'The Boys in the Boat', Modelling in Japan, and Working-Class Roots
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
2 mins
2024 Presidential Race: Senator Rand Paul's Anticipated Announcement Stirs Speculation
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
3 mins
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
3 mins
Green Thumb Initiative Spearheads Discussion on 'Managing the Harm of Harm Reduction'
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
3 mins
Troy, NY Takes Action: Homeless Encampment Evacuation Underway
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
4 mins
Unraveling Hidden Issues with Medicare Advantage Plans
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
4 mins
GTMulanPodcast Explores China's International Relations and Domestic Strategies
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
4 mins
Montreal Canadiens Trade for Filip Cederqvist in Strategy to Bolster Forward Depth
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
4 mins
MoCo360's Shining Stars of the Week: Highlighting Exceptional High School Athletes
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
55 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
18 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
19 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app