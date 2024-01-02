India Shifts Focus from Hub-and-Spoke to Point-to-Point Flights

India is bolstering its aviation sector, subtly steering away from the traditional hub-and-spoke model, which has long been dominated by foreign airlines, towards point-to-point flights. This shift, encouraged by the nation’s Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, is a considerable move to support Indian airlines’ global expansion and directly connect Indian cities with prime locations in Europe, the US, and beyond.

Countering the Hub-and-Spoke System

The hub-and-spoke model, epitomized by Emirates’ use of its Dubai hub, has been a longstanding concern for India. It has enabled foreign airlines to control the flow of Indian travelers to international destinations. However, India’s newfound emphasis on point-to-point flights could counterbalance requests from countries such as the UAE, Qatar, Turkey, Singapore, and Malaysia for greater flying rights, which would only solidify the hub-and-spoke system further.

Developing a National Aviation Hub Policy

The Indian government is in the process of developing a national aviation hub policy and is piloting a project with Delhi’s airport to establish a hub there. The policy is anticipated to stimulate Indian airlines’ international operations, potentially incorporating different charges for Indian and foreign airlines at domestic airports.

India’s Aviation Market: A Balancing Act

Despite India’s firm stance, foreign airlines maintain that there is substantial room for growth for both Indian and foreign carriers within the nation’s aviation market. The swift resurgence of India’s domestic aviation industry post-COVID-19, marked by a record number of passengers in December, underscores the market’s potential. Nevertheless, challenges persist, such as the fully exhausted foreign flying rights in regions like Dubai, which affects new airlines like Akasa planning to commence international flights. The government remains resolute in ensuring any future increase in foreign flying rights aligns with point-to-point traffic, rather than the hub-and-spoke model.