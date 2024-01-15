India Sets Sights on Uninterrupted Power Supply by 2025

With an ambitious objective to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to all households by the end of the fiscal year 2025, the Indian government is forging ahead in its power sector development. This initiative is born out of successful nationwide electrification achieved through key programs in the past decade, which connected even the most remote rural areas to the power grid. Now, the focus has shifted to enhancing the quality and stability of the electricity supply. This move is designed to curb power outages and ensure that the power infrastructure can meet the burgeoning demand, thereby paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable power system for the nation.

Escalating Demand Amid Economic Growth

As India’s economy continues to grow with a projected GDP expansion of 6.9%, so does the demand for energy. With Indian households poised to become the largest spenders among G20 economies and the country’s global trade experiencing a remarkable 41% increase in total exports in 2021, an insatiable appetite for energy has emerged. This rising demand has propelled India to the second spot for steel consumption globally, trailing only behind China.

Challenges and Solutions for 24/7 Power Supply

The Centre is reportedly eyeing March 2025 as the deadline for providing round-the-clock electricity supply throughout the country. However, this plan comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in rural areas and agricultural zones where electricity is primarily subsidized. The crux of achieving this 24/7 power supply lies in the segregation of rural feeders for domestic and irrigation purposes and the reduction of electricity subsidies. So far, about 86% of the identified 62,000 rural feeders have been successfully segregated. The financial health of state-owned discoms, entrusted with the responsibility of investing in and maintaining an uninterrupted power supply, is another significant hurdle. To address this, the reform process for discoms has accelerated, driven by key schemes like the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Late Payment Surcharge (LPS), and changes to the open access scheme.

A Shift Towards Renewable and Nuclear Energy

India’s energy policy is strategically designed to increase locally produced energy and combat energy poverty. With a keen focus on developing alternative sources of energy like nuclear, solar, and wind power, the nation plans to scale up the contribution of nuclear power to overall electricity generation capacity from 4.2% to 9% within 25 years. Additionally, India aims to add about 100,000 MW of solar power capacity by 2022 and leverage its position as the world’s fourth-largest wind power market. This initiative aligns with the global pledge made at COP28 in Dubai to triple the current installed nuclear capacity by 2050, a move strongly supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).