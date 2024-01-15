en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

India Sets Sights on Uninterrupted Power Supply by 2025

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 15, 2024 at 4:53 am EST
India Sets Sights on Uninterrupted Power Supply by 2025

With an ambitious objective to ensure uninterrupted and reliable electricity supply to all households by the end of the fiscal year 2025, the Indian government is forging ahead in its power sector development. This initiative is born out of successful nationwide electrification achieved through key programs in the past decade, which connected even the most remote rural areas to the power grid. Now, the focus has shifted to enhancing the quality and stability of the electricity supply. This move is designed to curb power outages and ensure that the power infrastructure can meet the burgeoning demand, thereby paving the way for a more resilient and sustainable power system for the nation.

Escalating Demand Amid Economic Growth

As India’s economy continues to grow with a projected GDP expansion of 6.9%, so does the demand for energy. With Indian households poised to become the largest spenders among G20 economies and the country’s global trade experiencing a remarkable 41% increase in total exports in 2021, an insatiable appetite for energy has emerged. This rising demand has propelled India to the second spot for steel consumption globally, trailing only behind China.

Challenges and Solutions for 24/7 Power Supply

The Centre is reportedly eyeing March 2025 as the deadline for providing round-the-clock electricity supply throughout the country. However, this plan comes with its own set of challenges, particularly in rural areas and agricultural zones where electricity is primarily subsidized. The crux of achieving this 24/7 power supply lies in the segregation of rural feeders for domestic and irrigation purposes and the reduction of electricity subsidies. So far, about 86% of the identified 62,000 rural feeders have been successfully segregated. The financial health of state-owned discoms, entrusted with the responsibility of investing in and maintaining an uninterrupted power supply, is another significant hurdle. To address this, the reform process for discoms has accelerated, driven by key schemes like the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), Late Payment Surcharge (LPS), and changes to the open access scheme.

A Shift Towards Renewable and Nuclear Energy

India’s energy policy is strategically designed to increase locally produced energy and combat energy poverty. With a keen focus on developing alternative sources of energy like nuclear, solar, and wind power, the nation plans to scale up the contribution of nuclear power to overall electricity generation capacity from 4.2% to 9% within 25 years. Additionally, India aims to add about 100,000 MW of solar power capacity by 2022 and leverage its position as the world’s fourth-largest wind power market. This initiative aligns with the global pledge made at COP28 in Dubai to triple the current installed nuclear capacity by 2050, a move strongly supported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

0
Energy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
21 mins ago
Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: The Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024
The Indian Ministry of Power has thrown the spotlight onto the Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024, marking a significant shift in the regulatory landscape for power generation companies. In a move aimed at eliminating bureaucratic roadblocks and fostering accelerated growth in the sector, the government is set to simplify license conditions, thereby facilitating smoother integration of
Revolutionizing India's Power Sector: The Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024
Gedling Green: Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Housing in the UK
1 hour ago
Gedling Green: Pioneering the Future of Sustainable Housing in the UK
India's Gas Sector Records 85% YoY Ebitda Increase in Q3 FY24
1 hour ago
India's Gas Sector Records 85% YoY Ebitda Increase in Q3 FY24
Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of the Power Sector
22 mins ago
Electricity (Amendment) Rules, 2024: A Glimpse into the Future of the Power Sector
KCCA Unveils Strategic Plan for Waste Management and Energy Generation
35 mins ago
KCCA Unveils Strategic Plan for Waste Management and Energy Generation
Emergency Clauses and EU's Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?
1 hour ago
Emergency Clauses and EU's Energy Market: A Threat to Democracy?
Latest Headlines
World News
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
33 seconds
Forlong Ski Resort: Night Skiing and the Mystery of SharedFuture10Years
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
1 min
Mayawati Declares BSP to Contest Elections Independently, Breaking Away from Alliances
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
2 mins
Taiwan Elects Lai Ching-te as President, Deepening Rift with China
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
2 mins
Taiwan Election: Lai Ching-te's Victory Indicates Further Drift from China
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
6 mins
BDjite and 10Athompson Face Their Toughest Opponents: A Retrospective Challenge
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
6 mins
Bernardo Arevalo Sworn in as Guatemala's President Amidst Political Turmoil
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
7 mins
Republican Candidates Make Final Push Ahead of Iowa Caucuses
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
8 mins
Trump Leads as GOP Battles Snow and Polls in Iowa
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
10 mins
Netanyahu's Uncertain Reign: Reflecting on 100 Days of Conflict
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
1 hour
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
1 hour
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
1 hour
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
2 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
4 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
6 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
7 hours
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app