India Sets Sight on $300 Billion Electronics Production by 2026, Exceeds Mobile PLI Scheme Targets

In a recent revelation, India's Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, has set the stage for India's ambitious journey in the global electronics and deep tech sectors. The Indian government has its sights set on reaching a staggering $300 billion in electronic production by the financial year 2026, a target that speaks volumes of the country's accelerating growth in the manufacturing sector.

Focus on Manufacturing for Exports

Notably, the strategic focus is not merely on domestic production but also on manufacturing for exports. This shift in focus is reflective of India's intent to become a significant player in global electronics manufacturing and establish a formidable presence in the deep tech sector.

PLI Scheme: A Game-Changer

The Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for mobile device production has been a game-changer, surpassing expectations by outperforming targets for exports and production value. This initiative has not only boosted the manufacturing sector but also significantly contributed to the mobile and API sectors. The success of the PLI scheme is evident in the fact that the government has disbursed Rs 4,415 crore to the beneficiaries out of the total outlay of Rs 1.97 trillion, with 746 applications approved across 14 sectors.

Overcoming Policy Hurdles

While the journey has been rewarding, it has not been without challenges. Chandrasekhar acknowledged the existence of policy hurdles and assured that the government is actively addressing the concerns raised by beneficiaries. A significant emphasis has been placed on value addition and a global market focus, indicating India's determination to overcome obstacles and achieve its ambitious goals.

In conclusion, India's electronics and deep tech sectors are on a promising path. The ambitious target of $300 billion in electronic production, the success of the PLI scheme, and the government's proactive approach to overcoming policy challenges mark the beginning of an exciting chapter in India's tech narrative.