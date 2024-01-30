India Set to Emerge as World's Third Largest Economy by 2027

India's economic trajectory is on an upward swing, with predictions indicating it will become the world's third-largest economy by 2027. The finance ministry of the country estimates a gross domestic product (GDP) of $5 trillion, aligning with the interim budget release slotted for later this week.

Economic Growth

India's economy is expected to grow by at least 7% in the fiscal year 2024, marking the third consecutive year of achieving this level of GDP growth. The current GDP of India is valued at $3.7 trillion. V Anantha Nageswaran, the chief economic advisor, attributes this anticipated growth to government reforms and significant investments in both physical and digital infrastructure over the last decade.

Driving Factors

These strategic efforts have sparked a surge in domestic demand, private consumption, and investment, all contributing to the robust expansion of the economy. Nageswaran also noted the government's long-term objective of becoming a developed country by 2047.

Investor Optimism

Investor optimism is high in India's stock market, with the Nifty 50 index escalating over 20% in 2023, surpassing the 22,000 mark for the first time. This positive market trend is fueled by the growth prospects of India, coupled with increased liquidity and domestic participation. There are also whispers of potential interest rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India later in the year, which could further stimulate spending and elevate the stock markets.

The forthcoming Union Budget, scheduled for delivery post the general election in April and May, is expected to maintain policy stability, with no major shifts anticipated in spending or tax policies. The compelling journey of India's economy, from its post-1947 development phases to becoming the potential third-largest economy, is a testament to strategic reforms, digital evolution, and the relentless spirit of its people.