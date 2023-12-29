India Revives Relief Scheme for Dispute-Stricken MSMEs Amid Pandemic

India is set to revive the Vivad Se Vishwas I (VSVS I) scheme to offer relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) entangled in disputes with central government agencies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. This move arrives as part of the government’s ongoing efforts to bolster the MSME sector in the face of economic adversities. The scheme will reopen for fresh claim submissions starting January 1, 2024, through March 31, 2024.

Revisiting the VSVS I Scheme: A Relief to MSMEs

The VSVS I scheme was first introduced in April 2023 as a part of the Union Budget, aimed at addressing procurement contracts related to goods, services, and works with government departments. By early December, the scheme had settled claims worth Rs 650 crore spanning about 44,000 cases. However, a lack of information dissemination about the scheme had led to many eligible MSMEs missing out on lodging their claims earlier.

The VSVS II Scheme: Addressing Public Procurement Disputes

In addition to VSVS I, a similar scheme named VSVS II was launched, focusing on pending contractual disputes related to public procurement. It received more than 900 claims worth Rs 20,000 crore, managing to settle Rs 1,652 crore by mid-December. Despite this, criticism has been directed towards the scheme’s execution.

Criticism and Calls for Improvement

KE Raghunathan, the national chairman of the Association of Indian Entrepreneurs, has criticized the scheme’s implementation, arguing that it seems designed to prevent genuine users from benefiting. He strongly urged that MSMEs’ security deposits should be returned with interest. This criticism underscores the need for improved transparency and communication about such schemes, to ensure that they reach and benefit the intended recipients.