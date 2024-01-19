India Revamps Wildlife Protection Licensing Rules: Potential Implications

In a significant move, India's Union environment ministry has issued a fresh notification titled 'Wild Life (Protection) Licencing (Additional Matters for Consideration) Rules, 2024', overhauling the licensing guidelines for those dealing with captive animals, snake venom, trophy animals, and stuffed animals. The updated notification replaces the 1983 licensing rules, marking a pivotal development in the country's wildlife conservation efforts.

Advertisment

Revised Licensing Rules

The earlier rules prohibited the issuance of licences to trade in wild animals listed in Schedule I or Part II of Schedule II under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, without prior consultation with the central government. However, the new notification has lifted this limitation for Schedule II species while keeping it intact for Schedule I species. The reason behind this modification remains unexplained.

Amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act

Advertisment

In 2022, an amendment to the Wildlife Protection Act streamlined the schedules, merging the four schedules of wild animals into two. Schedule I now encompasses species that require the utmost protection, whereas Schedule II covers species needing a lower level of protection. Schedule III pertains to plant species, and Schedule IV to species safeguarded under the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES). The original law contained six schedules.

Rising Concerns

Environmental lawyers have expressed apprehension over the potential escalation in trade and trafficking of species listed in Schedule II. This category still includes critical species like endangered mammals and a variety of birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Alongside this, the government has initiated an amnesty program for individuals possessing exotic and native species to declare them.

Wildlife trade is a pressing global issue, as underscored by the World Wildlife Report 2020. Thousands of species are trafficked worldwide, with traffickers hailing from diverse nationalities. The recent changes to India's wildlife protection licensing rules are likely to have significant implications for the country's biodiversity and conservation efforts.