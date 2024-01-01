en English
Business

India Records Significant Increase in Income Tax Returns for AY 2024

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:36 am EST
India Records Significant Increase in Income Tax Returns for AY 2024

In a significant revelation, the Income-tax Department in India has announced a record-breaking number of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) filings for the Assessment Year (AY) 2024. As of December 31, 2023, the count of ITRs filed stood at an impressive 8.18 crore, marking a not-so-subtle 9% increase from the 7.51 crore ITRs filed by the same date in the previous year for AY 2023.

Rising Tax Compliance

This surge in filings is a clear indication of a higher level of tax compliance among the Indian populace. It could possibly be a reflection of recent changes in tax policies, shifts in economic conditions, or more stringent enforcement measures that have driven more taxpayers to file their returns. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier notified ITR 1 and ITR 4 for Assessment Year AY 2024-25 Financial Year FY 2023-24, a move that possibly played a role in this uptick.

Implications for Government and Policy

The increase in the number of ITR filings could have far-reaching implications for government revenue, public policy, and economic analysis. It could be perceived as a positive sign of growth in the taxpayer base. This growth is not just significant in terms of numbers, but also indicates a broadening of the tax net, which could potentially lead to increased tax revenue. Notably, the Ministry of Finance reported a record 7.85 crore ITRs filed for all assessment years by 31st October 2023.

Effectiveness of Tax Authorities

The rise in ITR filings could also be a testament to the effectiveness of measures taken by the tax authorities to increase compliance. The Ministry of Finance has been emphasizing the importance of filing a late income tax return before the December 31 cutoff to avoid penalties. The surge in taxpayer compliance shows the success of their efforts in promoting financial discipline among the taxpayers.

Business Economy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

