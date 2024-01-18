India Presses WTO for Resolution on Public Stockholding, Prioritizing Food Security

In a decisive move, India has declared that it will not participate in discussions on any other agricultural issues within the World Trade Organisation (WTO) until a permanent resolution is found on the matter of public stockholding for food grains. This firm stance will be a key discussion at the upcoming 13th ministerial conference of the WTO, scheduled from February 26-29 in Abu Dhabi.

India's Historic Stand on Food Security

India's focus on resolving the public stockholding issue, a topic that has been a recurring theme at subsequent WTO conferences since it was first addressed at the Bali ministerial conference, is rooted in its commitment to its farmers and its population's food security. Developed nations have expressed concerns over India's food security programs, arguing that the practice of purchasing rice and wheat at minimum support prices distorts the global agricultural market. However, India's unwavering commitment to its Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) program, which provides free food grains to approximately 80 crore underprivileged individuals and was especially crucial during the Covid-19 pandemic, stands as a bulwark against these concerns.

India's Solution: Amending the Food Subsidy Cap

India's proposal to resolve the public stockholding issue involves amending the formula for calculating the food subsidy cap and including post-2013 programs under the 'Peace Clause'. The Peace Clause protects developing nations from being challenged for breaching subsidy ceilings until a permanent solution is found. India has reported to the WTO that it invoked the peace clause for providing excess support to rice farmers in 2020-21. The country strongly opposes linking public stockholding with domestic support or a work program, as suggested by some developed nations.

Reducing Agricultural Subsidies: A Demand for Equity

India's stance also calls for developed countries to cut down their agricultural subsidies, which currently run into billions of dollars. The WTO, with its 164 member nations, sets global trade norms and resolves disputes among its members. India's assertive stand on this issue underscores its determination to protect its food security and the interests of its farmers.