India Prepares for the Grand Consecration of Ram Mandir

India is painting a festive picture as it prepares for the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, is slated to perform the ‘Pran Pratishta’ ceremony. As the event approaches, a surge in the demand for religious texts is being observed, with ‘Ramcharitmanas’ seeing a stock shortage at Gita Press in Gorakhpur for the first time in 50 years. ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ and ‘Shrimad Bhagwat Geeta’ are also witnessing increased demand.

A Grand Ceremony On the Cards

Approximately 6,000 dignitaries from across India are set to attend the ceremony. Among the attendees, President Droupadi Murmu has been invited by the office bearers of the Ram temple construction committee and Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Special arrangements are in place to accommodate the large congregation. The pran pratishtha will take place at 12.20pm with a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit performing the main rituals.

Special Preparations and Gifts for Devotees

Special preparations are being made to mark the occasion. Nagpur-based chef Vishnu Manohar plans to prepare 7,000 kg of ‘Ram halwa’ to distribute among the devotees. The Dabgar community in Gujarat’s Karnavati has crafted a special 500 kg nagada (drum) to be installed in the temple. Moreover, 45 tonnes of ‘laddu’ prasad are being prepared for distribution.

Security Measures and Broadcasting Arrangements

Security measures are being ramped up with over 10,000 CCTV cameras and anti-drone systems set up in Ayodhya. Doordarshan will broadcast the ceremony live with nearly 40 cameras, using 4K technology. The demand for saffron flags, a symbol of the temple movement, has surged, especially in the weeks leading up to the ceremony.

PM’s Rituals and States’ Observance of the Event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commenced his 11-day rituals ahead of the ceremony. Several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, and Uttarakhand, have announced a dry day on January 22, prohibiting the sale of liquor. Jharkhand is also considering a ban on liquor and meat shops on this day. The preparations for the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya are reaching their final stage, with the entire nation looking forward to the grand event.